Ott Tanak return to M-Sport Ford confirmed

Former World rally champion Estonian Ott Tanak has returned to the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team and along with co-driver Martin Jarveoja, will spearhead the team’s 2023 WRC campaign.

Three weeks ago M-Sport and Irish driver Craig Breen, who led the team through a difficult season, parted company (a year early) in a mutual agreement. Tanak was always in the frame to return and the Dovenby based team will be hoping his knowledge and ability will provide the inspiration for success in 2023.

It’s a case of back to the future for Tanak, who made his debut with the team in 2011 in a Ford Fiesta S2000 and took his maiden WR victory in 2017 on Rally Italia Sardegna, playing a major part in the team’s history-making Manufacturers’ title success the same year.

He then joined Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT with whom he became World champion in 2019 before leaving to drive for Hyundai Motorsport the following season. After finishing fourth in Rally Spain earlier this year, he surprised many by announcing he was ending his contract a year early.

On re-joining the team, he said, “M-Sport is the place that raised me as a driver and the place that taught me all the hard lessons and experience to become a top level player in the World Rally Championship. Since becoming a world champion I have not been able to defend the title and I will not be able to make peace with myself until I do. It’s going to be a big challenge, but I know the people at Dovenby Hall, I know what they are capable of and with their passion to give everything they have, we can challenge for the championship. I'm happy to be back at M-Sport Ford World Rally Team and we will give our everything next year.”

The 2023 World Rally Championship begins with Rallye Monte Carlo on January 19-22.