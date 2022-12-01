Ronnie O’Sullivan tumbles out of Scottish Open after loss to Gary Wilson

Ronnie O’Sullivan lost 4-3 to Gary Wilson in the third round of the BetVictor Scottish Open (Tim Goode/PA)

Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 01:47
 

Ronnie O’Sullivan was knocked out of the BetVictor Scottish Open after losing 4-3 to Gary Wilson in the third round.

World number 32 Wilson’s decisive break of 73 in the deciding frame at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh set up a clash with either Hossein Vafaei or Yan Bingtao in the last 16.

O’Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time in his career earlier this month when losing 6-0 to China’s Ding Junhui in the UK Championship quarter-finals.

Wilson also made scores of 73, 83 and 82 to secure his first career win against world number one O’Sullivan.

Mark Selby set up a last-16 clash with either Jack Lisowski or Ali Carter after beating Robert Milkins 4-1, while Zhou Yuelong and Mark Williams progressed after respective 4-0 wins against Barry Hawkins and Jimmy Robertson.

Judd Trump, who made his eighth career 147-break in his 4-0 second-round win against Mitchell Mann, saw off Jamie Clarke 4-1 and world number four Neil Robertson defeated Joe Perry by the same score.

China’s Ding, who lost 10-7 to Mark Allen in the UK Championship final, lost 4-2 to Joe O’Connor and in an all-Scottish affair, Anthony McGill edged past Scott Donaldson 4-3.

Earlier on Wednesday, UK champion Allen sealed his place in the third round with a 132 clearance in a 4-2 win against Martin Gould.

Yan Bingtao clinched the deciding frame to defeat Liam Highfield 4-3, Ryan Day beat Lyu Haotian 4-2, Lisowski white-washed Allan Taylor and home favourite John Higgins edged out Cao Yupeng 4-3.

