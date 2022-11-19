Demons into AFLW Grand Final after Goldrick's epic tussle with Wall

AFLW Preliminary Final: Melbourne Demons 5.3 (33) North Melbourne Kangaroos 2.4 (16)

The Melbourne Demons will play in the AFLW Grand Final for a second season in a row after breaking North Melbourne hearts at Ikon Park earlier today.

The game was full of physicality, hard tackles and huge contests in midfield, but in the end the Demons were so much more clinical in their forward line compared to their opponents.

The Kangaroos got the early jump with a goal in the opening minute from Tahlia Randall. The Dees replied with two goals of their own in the opening quarter, from Megan Fitzsimon and Lily Mithen to help their side lead 12-6 at the first break.

Emma King levelled the game inside three minutes of the second quarter. Both sides exchanged minor scores with the Kangaroos briefly taking the lead after a Dees mix-up in defence. But, the lead was snapped back by the Dees shortly afterwards through Casey Sherriff’s first goal of the season in the latter end of the quarter. At half time, Melbourne led 19-14.

The Kangaroos clawed their way back with two behinds in the third quarter to reduce the margin to three. They had so much possession in the forward line but could not make it count on the scoreboard and that was to be the last of their scores for the rest of the game.

Melbourne kicked on in the final quarter kicking 2.2 unanswered, the goals coming from Kate Hore and Daisy Pearce to seal their place in next Sunday’s Grand Final.

From an Irish viewpoint, it was magical to watch Vikki Wall (seven disposals and four tackles) and Sinead Goldrick (11 disposals) mark each other throughout the game. The intensity both women showed early in the game was incredible.

Blaithin Macken had another positive day with the Dees with ten disposals to her credit.

For the Demons, it sets up a Grand Final meeting with Brisbane next Sunday (3:40am start) at the Lions new base, Brighton Homes Arena, in which only passed a turf inspection this past week.

AFL General Manager Women’s Football Nicole Livingstone said that she was looking forward to capping off a great season with the 2022 NAB AFLW Grand Final Season 7 at Brighton Homes Arena.

“This finals series has been outstanding and it’s fitting that the two teams who were separated by 0.3 per cent after the home and away season will square off in the biggest game of the season,” Livingstone said.

“Brighton Homes Arena will be a magnificent venue for the 2022 NAB AFLW Grand Final Season 7. The AFL are proud that women’s football will be playing the first game at Brighton Homes Arena and the Queensland public should be equally proud of their state-of-the-art facility.”