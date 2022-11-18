Brisbane Lions confirm Conor McKenna signing 

THE Brisbane Lions have signed confirmed the signing of All Ireland winner Conor McKenna ahead of the 2023 season.

The Lions had competition from Port Adelaide, Essendon and St Kilda in recent days, while Geelong ruled themselves out of the running last week.

McKenna, who played 79 AFL games for Essendon between 2015 and 2020, returns to the Australia after spending the past two seasons in Ireland.

The 26-year-old nominated the Brisbane Lions as his preferred Club and will join the Lions through the pre-season Supplemental Selection Period, as he looks to re-ignite his AFL career.

General Manager Football at the Brisbane Lions, Danny Daly, said the Club was thrilled to have McKenna become a Lion.

“We see Conor being a player who further improves our list, particularly as he adds both run and speed,” he said.

“He showed in his time at Essendon that one of his strengths is that he can play at both ends of the ground, and he can also win plenty of the ball.

“We look forward to Conor putting in a solid pre-season and helping us go that next step in 2023.

McKenna became known for his dashing run in his time with Essendon, where he led the league for total running bounces (79) in 2019.

The Brisbane Lions are eager for the Tyrone man to bring that trait to the Club, and the attacking-defender is equally excited about wearing maroon, blue and gold.

The secret's officially out!

Welcome to the den Conor 🦁 — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) November 18, 2022

“I am delighted to be joining the Lions at such an exciting time for the Club, both on field and off field, including the great new facilities at Springfield,” McKenna said.

“I wanted to come back to a Club that was playing deep into finals pushing for a premiership and Brisbane have been doing that for the last number of years.

“The Club has been great for both myself and my partner Amy in making us feel comfortable and putting foundations in place to make sure the move out goes as smooth as possible.

“I am really looking forward to getting back out and into the swing of things.” McKenna will commence pre-season training with the Lions on December 5th.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed by the AFL overnight, that the AFLW Grand Final will take place on Sunday November 27th at 3:40am Irish time. If the Brisbane Lions win their AFLW Preliminary Final this morning, this will have a home Grand Final at Springfield Central Stadium in Ipswich.