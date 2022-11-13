Inside Basketball: Conor Meany with the weekend's Superleague Talking points

1 DBS Eanna with a statement win.

A couple of weeks ago DBS Eanna looked like a team struggling to gel with more questions about them than answers. This weekend they looked like a more dangerous proposition as they put together their best performance of the season in defeating Neptune. The key development is that Darren McGovern is getting more out of Marko Tomic this year than the last time the Serb was in Ireland. Tomic is a smart passer but can also attack one-on-one, so when playing through the former Barry University star with shooters all around him, Eanna are hard to guard. Eanna got contributions from all over the floor on Saturday and did a great job cutting when Tomic had the ball. Neptune’s lack of back-up big man to cover Nil Sabata’s absence was glaring, but Eanna were full value for their 98-83 win.

2 Have Neptune the right man?

When Jordan Evans last played in Ireland for Tralee Warriors, he was a dynamic wing who got out on the break and was happy to put the ball on the floor in the halfcourt. A bad knee injury ended his season early in 2019 and worryingly for Neptune fans, Evans increasingly is looking like a spot-up shooter. With a unique talent like Jordan Blount, you want to have the ball in his hands as much as possible, but Colin O’Reilly would likely love to have another dynamic player capable of getting into the lane to lessen the load on Blount and Roy Downey. With Neptune’s two losses only coming with Nil Sabata out, O’Reilly won’t panic, but the concern is there for Neptune.

3 Crowley has Maree on the right path.

Maree made huge strides last year with good recruitment and they look even more dangerous this year. Going to Ballincollig and winning is never going to be easy, and Maree did it in style scoring 100 points. 92 of those points came from this year’s recruits with Joe Junior Mveuezolo scoring 29 to back up Jarret Haines 32. Charlie Crowley is only in his second year as a head coach, but he has this team playing cohesively as a unit, something that’s easier said than done. Maree have a natural balance and there looks like there is lots more to come from them.

4 Trinity Meteors continue to rise.

Meteors continue to show why they are a real threat for Women's Superleague silverware this season with an impressive home win against WIT Wildcats. The inside duo of Claire Melia and Celena Taborn is proving unstoppable in recent weeks. Melia has often played the five in Ireland but is a true four who operates best out of the high post. Taborn is a 6’3 centre who was 2nd in the NCAA in field goal percentage in her final year in college. With Melia helping to orchestrate the offense from the top, Taborn has lots of room to operate inside and against a smaller Wildcats team that proved the difference as she shot 11/22 on her way to 23 points. For Wildcats, it will be hard to read too much into this loss as they were missing their top scorer Sarah Hickey which is part of the reason their offense struggled at the weekend.

5 Back-to-back losses for Brunell

Liffey Celtics added to Singleton SuperValu Brunell’s misery by convincingly beating them at the Parochial Hall in Cork, a week after dumping them out of the Cup. Brunell don’t have to look far for the source of their problems with American centre Mary Dunn out injured and their other American McKayla Roberts being held scoreless in just five minutes of action. Edel Thornton is in peerless form scoring 34 which takes her average on the year to 30.14 (across all competitions. She needs help, and fast.

6 Star struggle in Dublin.

At their best over the past couple of years, Belfast Star have had constant movement, played together and were a nightmare to defend. For much of the first half in the IWA against Killester they looked like a team who didn’t trust each other and were often stagnant and going one on one. Killester are one of the better defensive teams in the league, particularly in the IWA, and their physicality took Star away from the nice basketball they are capable of playing. Adrian Fulton will know that big improvements are needed if they are going to compete for any trophies this year. On the other hand, Killester look to be improving as they get healthy, and Paul Dick is looking sharper by the week. It will take a good team to get past Killester and they are growing into a team others will be worried about.

7 Demons balance outdoes Killorglin.

Coach Danny O’Mahony will be delighted with his Demons team as they bounced back from their Cup exit with an important home win against Killorglin. It is unusual to see a home team give up 38 free throws and be outgunned from behind the arc and still win, but that is exactly what Demons managed.

DRIVE: Kyle Hosford rises to score for UCC Demons against Flexachem KCYMS

The spread of scoring made all the difference for Demons as five players were in double digits making it hard for Killorglin to contain them. A critical defensive push for the last five minutes of the first half also saw Demons open a gap as KCYMS failed to score a field goal over the spell. The loss means that Killorglin and Tralee Warriors are both now on the outside of the playoff race looking in on 2-4 records. Both have tough games next week as the hierarchy in Irish basketball this season becomes clearer.

8 UCC Glanmire bounce back

The criticism last week was that Glanmire’s Irish players didn’t score enough to trouble Trinity Meteors in the Cup. This week Annaliese Murphy hit five threes and spearheaded an Irish attack that scored 48 points to support their impressive American Brittany Byrd.

BOUNCE BACK: Mia Furlong of The Address UCC Glanmire shoots from outside the perimeter in their victory over Cork rivals i3PT Fr. Mathews on Sunday.

For i3PT Fr Mathews, no player is averaging above 13 points this season and their 61 points a game is well below the teams in the playoff spots. They will have to find offence from somewhere if they are going to compete.

9 No Mercy on the defensive end

DCU Mercy have been one of the consistent forces in Irish basketball for over a decade now. Mark Ingle’s teams always pride themselves on defence and this year’s group are no different. Through six games Mercy are top of the league and are only conceding 54.3 points a game. The next best defence in the league gives up ten points more at 64.2 points a game. Mercy’s only loss this season was a dramatic buzzer beater loss to Brunell in Cork in week one, and Ingle will be delighted to see how the season is coming together so far.

10) Across the pond.

This week saw the return of NCAA basketball with a number of Irish players starting their seasons. It was familiar faces doing well yet again with CJ Fulton scoring 17 for Lafayette in an away loss to Miami University. Bronagh Power Cassidy is a Junior at Holy Cross now and she also started brightly with 19 points in her season opener. A team to watch this year from an Irish perspective will be the Cal Golden Bears in the Pac 12. Cal have Sam Alajiki and ND Okafor both who have played underage for Ireland and are exciting prospects.