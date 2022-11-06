AFLW: Pies and Kangaroos get through tough Eliminators

Collingwood have secured a semi final spot against Adelaide next weekend after a bruising five point win over the Western Bulldogs earlier today, but will have injury concerns to overcome during the week.

The Pies’ Eliza James kicked three goals in the opening half to help her side into 15 point lead at the long break, in what was her first ever Finals series game at 19 years of age.

The lead was extended out to 17 at three quarter time but the Dogs barked back in the final seven minutes to reduce the margin to five but the home side held out at Ikon Park in front of 4,823.

Aishling Sheridan (six disposals) had a tricky afternoon being marked by Ellie Blackburn all game, while the Pies will have some concerns around housemates Sarah Rowe and Ruby Schleicher.

Rowe (four disposals) spent most of the final term on the bench being treated by physios with a knee issue and didn’t finish out the game.

Schleicher, who was playing her 50th game, suffered an ankle injury in the final quarter after landing awkwardly at a centre bounce but did play the closing minutes as the Pies held out for the win.

They will face the Adelaide Crows next week who suffered a 21 point defeat to the Melbourne Demons.

The Crows raced into a 18 point lead at the opening quarter siren before the Dees kicked their first goal in the 9th minute of the second quarter to take a two point lead at the half time siren.

Both sides exchanged third quarter goals, Alyssa Bannan for the Dees, Ash Woodland for the Crows but that was the last score of the game for the South Australian side as Melbourne went on a rampage in the final quarter to win 48-27.

Sinead Goldrick (eight disposals) and Blaithin Macken (15 disposals) both featured for the winners in an impressive display for last season’s runners up while Niamh Kelly (nine disposals) and her teammates will be seeking a much better performance next weekend.

Two time Premiership winner Ailish Considine continues to recover from the hamstring injury that has hampered her season heavily.

North Melbourne overcame a gallant Geelong by two points after a brutal and physical encounter at GMBHA stadium on Saturday.

It was a scrappy game that brought high pressure and intensity from both sides but the Kangaroos were much more efficient from their five entries in the forward 50’ compared to Geelong’s 12 entries.

The opening quarter saw the three goals scored in the game and the Kangaroos led by five at quarter time. Geelong’s first quarter scoring also included a Rachel Kearns behind midway through the first quarter in a game which she had ten disposals.

Both sides tried really hard to penetrate the opposition defensive lines but couldn’t get another major.

North Melbourne held out resolutely, which included a behind for Meath’s Vikki Wall (five disposals) in the final quarter and the Cats were eliminated from the competition.

The Kangaroos bounced back up the motorway to the Victorian capital with a win in their pockets and look forward to a semi-final against Richmond next Saturday.

Erika O’Shea missed Saturday’s encounter due to an eye injury picked up in round ten but is expected to return to the Kangaroos side next weekend.

Brisbane Lions kept up their good vein of form with a 17 point win over the Richmond Tigers.

It was a close contest at the first break with the Lions leading by two at the short break. But from there, this season’s Minor Premiers opened their wings and kicked four goals without reply over the next two quarters to have 29 point lead at the second short break.

Richmond did score two goals of their own in that final quarter but the damage had been too much early on to recover. Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer (14 disposals) had an influential game from midfield once again for the winners.

The Lions get a week off next weekend before they play their Preliminary Final in a fortnights time.

2022 NAB AFLW Finals Series Season 7

(all start times are GMT)

Friday, November 4

Qualifying Final 2: Melbourne 7.6 (48) bt Adelaide Crows 4.3 (27)

Saturday, November 5

Qualifying Final 1: Brisbane Lions 5.9 (39) bt Richmond 3.4 (22)

Elimination Final 1: Geelong Cats 1.8 (14) lost to North Melbourne 2.4 (16)

Sunday, November 6

Elimination Final 2: Collingwood 5.10 (40) bt Western Bulldogs 5.5 (35)

Saturday November 12

Semi Final 1: Richmond vs North Melbourne, Swinburne Centre Punt Road (3:40am)

Semi Final 2: Adelaide Crows vs Collingwood, Unley Oval (5:40am)

Weekend of November 19/20

Preliminary Final 1: Brisbane Lions vs Winner of SF2

Preliminary Final 2: Melbourne Demons vs Winner of SF1

Weekend of November 26/27

AFLW Grand Final: Winner of PF1 vs Winner of PF2