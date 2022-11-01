Katie Taylor's Croke Park bout heading in the right direction as Serrano confirms interest in rematch on Irish soil 

Katie Taylor's highly-anticipated rematch with Amanda Serrano in Croke Park next summer has taken a step in the right direction.

Serrano has confirmed her interest in a bout against Taylor on Irish soil, but it looks set to be a summer outing as the Puerto Rican has secured a unification title fight against WBA featherweight champion Erika Cruz.

The WBA officially ordered a unification fight between Serrano and Cruz on Tuesday evening.

The parties involved were given 30 days to come to an agreement.

Serrano took to her Twitter account to confirm her interest in the rematch, but will fight for the featherweight belt first.

“I want to go from this unification to my rematch in Ireland vs Katie.

"My entire career I’ve done these weight jumps, I’m that person.”

Taylor defeated Karen Elizabeth Carabajal by unanimous decision last week and said she was willing to wait until the summer for a bout.

“I am happy to wait a few months for the biggest fight of my career on the biggest stage you could ask for.

“That is a dream event for me.

"I think that would be the biggest event in women’s boxing history,” she added.