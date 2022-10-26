Audi to link up with Sauber from 2026 Formula One season

The manufacturer plans to acquire a stake in the Swiss racing team and make it Audi’s factory entrant.
Audi to link up with Sauber from 2026 Formula One season
Audi will join the Formula One grid from 2026 (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 16:04
PA

German car giant Audi has announced it has chosen Sauber as the team with which it will enter Formula One from the 2026 season.

Audi will design the engine for its entry and join the grid in line with the sport’s new power unit regulations, while Sauber will develop and manufacture the race car.

Finn Rausing, chairman of Sauber Holding, said in a statement: “Audi is the best partner for the Sauber Group.

“It is clear that both companies share the same values and vision. We are looking forward to achieving our common goals with a strong and successful partnership.”

Audi initially announced its intention to join the sport at the Belgian Grand Prix in August.

Sauber will end its involvement with Alfa Romeo by the end of next season. The team will compete with a Ferrari engine in 2024 and 2025.

Oliver Hoffmann, a member of the board for technical development at Audi, said: “We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious Formula One project.

“We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team.”

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, said: “The combination of those two names is a very exciting prospect for our sport.

“It highlights the strong momentum that Formula One has. We look forward to seeing their progress over the coming years and the car on the grid for the team’s first race.”

<p>Conor Benn has relinquished his licence (Yui Mok/PA)</p>

Conor Benn relinquishes boxing licence with ‘allegations of misconduct upheld’

