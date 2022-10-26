Road bowling: In-form Tim Young leads all the way to claim Tim Foley Cup final place

Tim Young secured his place in the Tim Foley Cup final with a comprehensive win over Wayne Callanan at Templemartin.

Young, who is enjoying a rich vein of form, led all the way. Callanan played a good first bowl. Young beat it with his reply towards Desmond’s and got the better of the second shots on the rough. Callanan was in trouble after his well-played third bowl veered left, which meant that he narrowly missed Slyne’s corner in four. Young made the new house in three and then opened Slyne’s corner.

Callanan played a good fifth bowl past the bend to keep the odds in check. Young gained serious traction when he sixth bowl, tight on the left, made light facing up to O’Riordan’s. He extended his lead to a full bowl to Collins’ wall. He had well over a bowl of odds at the schoolhouse cross. Callanan got a nice bowl through the cross, which gave him a chance of making the stonefield bend with his next.

He didn’t make it though, so Young was still over a bowl clear there. From there Young started to edge towards a second bowl and Callanan conceded at the pub cross. Wayne Parkes will face Young in the final Declan Murphy closed with a brilliant bowl to cap a top class performance that secured him a place in the Jagoes Mills final at the expense of Frankie Kiely. Kiely played a super first shot to light, which gave him close to a bowl of odds. Murphy fought back to lead with a great third one to O’Brien’s cross. He drove on to go 40m clear at the railway line, which he increased to 70m to the power station.

Kiely gave himself a slight chance when he played a brilliant shot towards the line. Any slip now and Murphy would be in trouble. He met that challenge with a sensational bowl that beat the line and went on to Ballinvard cross. In the final he will face either his brother Paul or Noel O’Regan who meet in next weekend’s semi-final.

Noel O’Regan lined himself up well for that semi-final when he beat David Hegarty by almost a bowl in the Clubhouse series on Sunday. He opened with two great bowls and had a small chance of making the chips in three. Hegarty got back into it by making the chips in four to cut the odds to just 20m. He picked up the pace from there and won the lead by 50m after three more to Clonakilty cross.

O’Regan regained the lead with his next one and was almost a bowl in front at O’Riordan’s. Hegarty fought back again and cut the lead to just 30m with a huge bowl to the top of the hill. O’Regan regained control with two good shots to light at last bend, which put him almost a bowl clear. He held that with his next one past the line.

Ger Hegarty won one back for the Lyre clan when he comfortably beat Tim Cahalane. He set the tone with a big first shot and went on to raise two bowls before the end. Earlier Johnny O’Driscoll beat Ger O’Driscoll by almost two bowls. He was in the ascendancy from the off as Ger made a poor start. Johnny had a bowl of odds at the chips. He held that lead to the last bend, where he made light to take his lead to well over a bowl Cian Boyle snatched an unlikely win over Paddy O’Donnell with another late rally at Whitechurch. O’Donnell had a big lead after two to Kelly’s, but Boyle led after two more to the bottom of the hill. A massive bowl towards Boula lane pushed O’Donnell almost a bowl clear. He had a full bowl at Eily’s. He still had almost a bowl till he made a mistake with his shot to the devil’s bend and missed light. Boyle hit back with two extraordinary bowls that took him to light past the line and victory.

Jimmy Nyhan beat DD Carroll by a bowl in the vintage (over-60) championship at Lyre. He had almost a bowl after opening the first bend in three. He stayed close to a bowl clear to the line.