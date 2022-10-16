Le Mans podiums for Cork duo Kelleher and Edwards

On a weekend of exceptional racing, the Cork karting duo of Daniel Kelleher and Gary Edwards took podium places at the IAME Warrior Finals (IWF22) in Le Mans where a total of 37 different nations were represented.

Twelve-year-old Kelleher from Mogeely finished second in X30 Mini and Glanmire karter Edwards was third in the X30 Masters.

Kelleher qualified on the fifth row of a grid containing 36 karters including Keith Grant from Ballymakeery and Meath’s Alex Butler, who began from rows 14 and 16 respectively. Kelleher was fourth by lap four as pole-sitter Dean Hoogendoorn (Netherlands) led British karters Noah Baglin and Kit Belofsky, who was given a warning.

Racing at a frenetic pace, Belofsky and Kelleher managed to get through to second and third respectively by lap nine. On the penultimate lap, Belofsky took the lead in a move that had consequences, Hogendoorn tucked in behind followed by Baglin, Kelleher and French karter Gianmatteo Rousseau, who was making rapid progress back up the grid.

Indeed, he moved into second on the final lap as the top five were packed together. Belofsky took the chequered flag from Rousseau, Alex Martinez, who had charged ahead of Kelleher, who himself was bumped and Baglin.

After the race, Belofsky received a 10-second penalty and Martinez a five-second penalty, both for causing incidents. The decision promoted Rousseau to the top step of the podium, Kelleher into second and Baglin third. Meanwhile, Keith Grant finished 18th and Butler 24th.

In the X30 Masters, Glanmire’s Gary Edwards took third place in a 20-lap race won by the French karter Fabrice Frete from fellow countryman Maxime Bidard. Starting on the second row of the grid Edwards held second until lap six when was overtaken by Guillaume Barbarin (France). However, he was back in second by lap twelve only to drop to fourth some four laps later. Three laps from the finish he reeled in Belgian Kevin Lemmens and maintained third spot to the chequered flag.

Meanwhile, the Cork crew of Mallow’s Derek Butler and Drinagh’s Denis O’Donovan (Subaru Impreza) made the perfect start towards regaining the Motorsport Ireland National Navigation Trial Championship title with victory in the Inchigeelagh-based Cork Startrek Navigation Trial, the opening round of the series.

They finished ahead of reigning champions Longford’s Shane Dalton and Monaghan’s Ryan Treanor with the Limerick/Cork duo of Ger Collins/Patrick O’Sullivan (Subaru Impreza) taking third. The winners incurred just five penalties - the first at a time point near Kilmichael and the remaining four at the ITC between Inchigeelagh and Ballingeary.

Dalton/Treanor finished with 12 penalties, five of which were dropped on the plot and bash section involving five time points between Kilmichael and Terelton. Collins/O’Sullivan lost most of their time at the plot and bash section. It was an event to forget for former event winners, the Mogeely/Ballincollig duo of James Fitzgerald/Ken Carmody (Subaru Impreza) as mechanical issues very early in the 80 mile route ruled them out of contention, they eventually finished tenth.