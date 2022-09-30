'I shouldn't be making those mistakes' - Craig Breen devastated by New Zealand slide

Motorsport

Craig Breen’s aspirations of a much-needed strong result for his M-Sport Ford WRT evaporated on the fifth stage of Repco Rally New Zealand when, in difficult conditions, he slid his Ford Puma Rally1 down a bank 26.7 kilometres into the second running of the 29.27 km Whaanga Coast stage.

The opening leg was the most demanding of the rally with no service only a tyre fitting zone.

“You know what happened yourselves. I know I shouldn’t be doing all these mistakes, but it is really tough.” said a devasted Breen, who had led the rally and Estonian Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris Rally1) by 3.3 seconds after the third stage.

On completion of the loop (S.S. 4) he dropped 2.6 seconds behind Tanak. “Honestly, it’s good to get a clean loop but I couldn’t really push in there.”

The location of Breen’s accident was the same spot where the late Colin McCrae slid his Ford Focus WRC out of the event back in 2002. Breen will re-join the second leg under Super Rally in 24th place - almost 38minutes off top spot.

Meanwhile, in a top four separated by seven seconds, Welsh ace Elfyn Evans (Toyota Yaris Rally1) is 4.8 seconds ahead of Tanak, who along with his teammate Thierry Neuville were penalised five seconds when the energy released during hybrid boosts on both cars (during S.S. 1) was higher than the maximum allowed. Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris Rally1) is third 6.5 seconds further behind with championship leader Kalle Rovanpera, in yet another Toyota, 7.0 seconds off the lead in fourth, Gus Greensmith upholds M-Sport honour in fifth.

Repco Rally New Zealand (Round 11, World Rally Championship): 1.E. Evans/S. Martin (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) 1h. 36m. 48.8s; 2. O. Tänak/M. Järveoja (Hyundai i20 Rally1) +4.8s; 3. S. Ogier/B. Veillas (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)+6.5s; 4. K. Rovanperä /J.Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)+7.0s; 5. G. Greensmith/J. Andersson (Ford Puma Rally1)+43.6s. 6. T. Neuville/M. Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 Rally1) +50. 4s; 24. C. Breen/P. Nagle (Ford Puma Rally1)+37m. 47.3s.