Breen can get back on track in New Zealand

It’s been a long, winding and often troubled road since Craig Breen took the third step of the podium in Rallye Monte Carlo last January that ushered in a new era within the World Rally Championship. Breen, the lead driver with the M-Sport Ford WRT, finished behind the Ford Puma Rally1 of his winning teammate - nine times WR champion Sebastien Loeb and eight times WR champion Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris Rally1).

With both champions only on selected WR outings, it augured well for the Waterford driver and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle. However, Breen has only managed one other podium since - second place in Rally Italia Sardegna last June - again behind another champion, his former teammate Ott Tanak (Hyundai).

In recent events, Breen has had to cope with criticism from within the M-Sport camp, indeed, it may have only heaped more pressure on his shoulders. This weekend’s Repco Rally New Zealand provides the opportunity to get things back on track. For series leader, Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota Yaris Rally1) it offers the mouth-watering prospect of wrapping up the series to become the youngest ever World champion - contrasting endeavours for sure.

This year’s Killarney Historic Rally will take place on Saturday, December 3rd next instead of Saturday November 26th. It follows a decision taken by Motor Sport Council on Tuesday night last to grant the change of date application to the organisers, after the latter appealed a decision by the Rallies Commission, who unanimously decided to reject the organisers' application at an emergency meeting on Monday night. Tensions have been building within the Killarney & District Motor Club for several months and there’s been no fewer than five attempts to hold a club AGM, all of which have failed.

Following an initial post on social media with details of the new date, the organisers were quickly informed by Motorsport Ireland of the need to follow correct guidelines in applying for the change of date. The Council’s decision is unprecedented in Irish motorsport. Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner understands that the MSC has appointed a three-person delegation to investigate issues within the club.

Irish motorsport is mourning the sudden passing of Dubliner Cathal O’Carroll, who was laid to rest on Friday last. Cathal, the son of well-known former RTÉ Sports producer Michael O’Carroll and the late Phyllis, rallied a Morris Mini during the early 2000s and was co-driven by his friend Colm Doherty. He had a great affection for the Killarney Historic Rally and gained an immense source of satisfaction from his class win on the 2005 event. A larger-than-life character, he was very popular within the sport and his infectious smile was central to any conversation. He is survived by his children Caoimhe, Sinéad and Eoghan, his dad, Michael, sisters Siobhán and Gráinne and brother Michael Jr. along with his extended family, a wide circle of great friends within the motorsport and cycling communities. May he Rest in Peace.