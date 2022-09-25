David Murphy crowned King of the Roads for record sixth time

David Murphy is the king of kings following his record sixth win of the Hurley’s of Midleton King of the Roads, which edges him ahead of Bill Daly and James Buckley on the roll of honour.

Dutch star Silke Tulk edged one title closer to Kelly Mallon in the Kingston Homes Queen of the Roads roll of honour. She beat Germany’s Martina Goldenstein to capture her sixth crown.

Murphy was a revelation. His form seemed to have waned in the past few years, but he emerged like a phoenix this weekend. He was on the front foot every step of the way. He was never headed in the semi-final or final. He was brash and brave, his bowls were back to the sensational speed of a few years ago and his skills, as always, were sublime. In the final he opened with a big bowl to immediately press for control over Thomas Mackle.

He scorched well past the creamery in four to raise a full bowl of odds on Mackle. They both just made the no-play line next, Murphy’s only modest bowl of the day. He continued to press with a good bowl from the line. Then he delivered vintage Murphy magic, an incredible bowl from no light close to the top of the long straight.

Mackle dug in and produced a shot for the ages from the top of the straight that just missed the big corner, had it gone a few steps more he might have been back in the frame. Murphy got the limit of the next four and the contest was over.

Silke Tulk led all the way against Martina Goldenstein too in the Queen of the Roads final. She raised a bowl after three past Din Tough’s. Goldenstein played a super shot onto the short straight, had she opened the big corner with her next she would have levelled. Once that half-chance evaporated there was not catching the flying Dutch woman. She missed the line in 14 one shot off her record.

Dónal O’Riordan beat Ulster’s Ethan Rafferty in a classic Jim O’Driscoll Cup final. He led the first four. Rafferty edged the fifth and went almost a bowl clear after seven. Two perfect lofts had O’Riordan level at the big corner after ten. An amazing 12th to Din Tough’s gave him a big lead, but Rafferty came back to force a last shot. O’Riordan finished as he started with a massive bowl The Netherlands regained the Proto-Mark Technologies Youth Triple Crown. Tim Hendriks and Britt Rolink proved too crafty for Ireland’s Paddy O’Donnell and Rachel Kingston and Germany’s Aaron Heinen and Imke Hiljeger. Ireland led from the second to the seventh shots, but the Dutch were masters from there. Munster beat Ulster for the Richard Hudson Cup and Martina Goldstein won the William O’Brien Cup for best shot of the weekend.