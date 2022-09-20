Police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray

Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending fumble return on Sunday when a man appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face with an open hand.
Police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray

INVESTIGATION: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals. Pic: Harry How/Getty Images

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 14:37
Associated Press

Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.

Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending fumble return on Sunday when a man appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face with an open hand.

Video showed Murray appear stunned, but not injured, then attempt to identify the attacker in the mostly happy crowd.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that he hadn’t seen the video of the alleged altercation.

“I was just told about it,” Kingsbury said. “But I think that guy’s a lowlife, whoever did it, and I hope they arrest him, he gets fired and can never go to another game.” Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.

Hadfield did not name Murray as the reporting person, but confirmed the allegation was that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.” Hadfield said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton referred any questions about the incident to Las Vegas police.

Murray had an outstanding game, leading the Cardinals (1-1) to two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the final 8:13 of regulation to force overtime.

The victory was Arizona’s first since Murray agreed to a $230.5 million, five-year contract extension. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018.

More in this section

Ireland announce squad for T20 World Cup in Australia Ireland announce squad for T20 World Cup in Australia
Buffalo Bills roll Tennessee Titans 41-7 in home opener Buffalo Bills roll Tennessee Titans 41-7 in home opener
Joseph Parker v Derek Chisora - Matchroom Boxing Fight Night - AO Arena Joseph Parker sure some of Manchester crowd will back him against Joe Joyce
<p>EAGERLY AWAITED: Savannah Marshall will get her shot at Claressa Shields. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA</p>

Savannah Marshall’s title fight with Claressa Shields rescheduled for October 15

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.229 s