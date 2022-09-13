Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal attempt in the dying seconds.
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos

REUNION: Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos.

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 08:23
PA Sport Staff

Russell Wilson fell just short in his return to Seattle as the Seahawks held off the Denver Broncos 17-16.

New Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith looked comfortable in Wilson’s old position, throwing for two touchdowns and 195 yards.

Wilson did his best to keep the Broncos hopes alive, picking up 340 yards in the air, but was only able to find the end zone once.

The Seahawks got off to the best possible start, with Smith finding Will Dissly on a 38-yard touchdown reception on the first drive of the game.

Both teams then traded field goals before Wilson got his first and only touchdown of the game through wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Seattle responded immediately with Colby Parkinson’s 25-yard touchdown reception to give the home side a boost headed into the second half.

Both offences stalled in the third quarter, until a field goal at the start of the fourth brought the visitors to within a point.

However, kicker Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal attempt in the dying seconds to ultimately seal the narrow victory for Seattle.

More in this section

US Open Tennis 5 things we learned as the US Open crowns two young champions in New York
Ciara Mageean celebrates after finishing 2nd 19/8/2022 Ciara Mageean: 'I find it a bit frustrating, a bit insulting, a bit annoying. I know I’m clean'
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals Proof long snappers are the coolest dudes in the locker room
Chris Eubank Sr says his son’s bout with Conor Benn should not take place (Steven Paston/PA)

My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor Benn fight vow

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up