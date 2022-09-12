NBA star Steph Curry enjoys off-season trip to Dublin 

NBA star Steph Curry has been making the most of his off-season break.
The Golden State Warrior's point-guard has taken a visit to Ireland with his wife Ayesha, and the pair wasted no time in getting to grips with the local cuisine.
Steph's wife, Ayesha, has been sharing some brilliant snaps on her social media of the couple enjoying a visit to the Guinness storehouse in Dublin.
They even got their picture put on top of the pint at the storehouse, a tradition many visitors avail of upon completing the tour of the venue.
We're awaiting the verdict on the pint from either of the two, but we're sure they enjoyed the experience, regardless of whether they are now fond of the black stuff or not.
Pictures circulating on social media also show the NBA star posing with locals in Dublin, a nice touch from the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.
Curry and his Golden State teammates will tip-off for the start of the new NBA season on the 18th of October, when they travel to Los Angeles to take on Lebron James and the Lakers.