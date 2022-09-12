NBA’s Anthony Edwards posts homophobic comments to his 1.2m Instagram followers

Timberwolves star apologizes for ‘immature, hurtful’ comments
APOLOGY: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 15:40

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has issued an apology after sharing a homophobic Instagram story with his 1.2m followers.

The 22-year-old posted a story in which he observes a group of men and describes them as “queer-ass” before using a racial slur. “Look at the world I came to,” he adds.

On Sunday, he issued an apology on Twitter: “What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” he wrote. “It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

Edwards, the No 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, is likely to be fined over the incident. 

Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 after the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language in a social post directed at the actor Michael Rapaport. 

Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant were also fined in the past for the use of homophobic language.

Edwards helped the Timberwolves to the playoffs last season, averaging 25.2 points per game in the postseason.

Guardian

