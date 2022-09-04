Keith Cronin crashes out in Wales

Motorsport

Keith Cronin’s bid for a record-equalling fifth British Rally Championship took a blow after he crashed out of the lead of the Get Connected Rali Ceredigion in Wales, round five of the seven round series. Without taking any major risks, the Ballylickey driver and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin had opened up a 4.4 second advantage prior to Saturday opening leg’s final 18.28 kilometre fourth stage, named Devil’s Bridge. About two kilometres into the stage their VW Polo GTi R5 got light on a corner over a crest, understeered and hit a chicane that subsequently propelled the car into a roll and instant retirement.

Overnight, New Zealander Hayden Padden (Hyundai i20 R5) led Welsh ace and Cronin’s title rival Osian Pryce and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan by 11 seconds, the latter’s VW Polo GTi R5 was down on power due to a boost issue.

Another of the BRC contenders James Williams/James Roberts (Hyundai i20 R5) were over a minute further behind in third. Welshman Jason Pritchard rolled his VW Polo GTi R5 on Sunday’s opening stage where countryman Meirion Evans retired his similar car with steering troubles. As Padden went on to claim event victory - 38.7 seconds ahead of Pryce/O’Sullivan, the latter crew reclaimed the lead of the BRC – seven points ahead of Cronin/Galvin. Twenty three year old Donegal’s Eamon Kelly (Ford Fiesta Rally) clinched the Junior British Rally Championship that carries a supported WRC Drive in a Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing i20 N Rally2.

Meanwhile, Derry’s Desi Henry (Ford Fiesta Rally2) and his Letterkenny co-driver Paddy Robinson took an 11.4 second victory in the Enniskillen based EMC Lakeland Rally over the similar car of Omagh’s Cathan McCourt and his Cork co-driver Liam Moynihan. Down’s Conor McCourt (Skoda Fabia R5) co-driven by Fermanagh’s Caolan McKenna were 35.1 seconds further behind in third. On the opening 3.6 mile stage Omagh’s Niall McCullagh (Ford Fiesta Rally2) was just 0.7 seconds ahead of Henry while McCourt, with no time to test his brand new M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2, was a further 1.8 seconds behind in third. The wet and slippery conditions claimed the Fiesta Rally2 of Tyrone’s Jason Mitchell and two wheel drive contenders Shane McGirr (Toyota Starlet) and John Gordon (Ford Escort).

McCullagh bowed out on the second stage when he too went off the road. Henry dominated S.S. 2 and S.S. 3 and at the Enniskillen service halt Conor McCourt, his main rival was 8.9 seconds behind. McCourt’s brother Cathan was 20.3 seconds further adrift in third. Jordan Hone (Ford Fiesta R5) retired on S.S. 3 where Niall Henry added to the long list of retirements when he slid his right-hand drive Ford Fiesta Rally2 off the forest track. Henry went on to claim victory and while Cathan McCourt picked up his pace as be became more familiar with the new car (he was quickest on S.S. 6) he didn’t want to take any risks ahead of the forthcoming Bushwhacker Rally. Omagh’s Alan Smyth (Ford Escort) won the two-wheel drive award.