Little to choose between Cronin and Pryce

Motorsport

In terms of pace, power and participation, there’s been precious little between British Rally Championship title protagonists, Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin and Welsh ace Osian Pryce, in their battle for the 2022 crown that reaches a crucial phase with this weekend’s fifth round Get Connected Rali Ceredigion in Wales.

Both have two wins apiece from the opening four rounds; are in VW Polo GTi R5s and have Killarney co-drivers - Mike Galvin calling the notes for Cronin and Noel O’Sullivan with Pryce.

“I think whoever wins two of the three remaining rounds will win the championship unless someone else steps up and gets competitive.” said Cronin, who outlined his plan. “We are going there to win, I have enough second places. Certainly we will do the best we can. Based on the Jim Clark, we have a good tarmac set up now and I am more familiar with the car now. The one nice thing about this rally is that it’s a bit longer than others.”

There are four stages Saturday evening and eight on Sunday.

Pryce will be more familiar with the tarmac event that marks its debut in the BRC, he won the rally three years ago. That advantage could be key, one of the only other differences is that Pryce’s car is shod with Michelin rubber and Cronin’s on Pirelli.

On the last round (Grampian Rally) Londoner Ruari Bell (Skoda Fabia R5) was splitting the championship duo on the final stages only to slip off the road briefly that allowed Pryce to secure second behind Cronin. Welsh driver Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi R5) is another that could take points away.

“Things like that could work in my favour or they could also work against me. This could be the most difficult of the three remaining rounds.” said Cronin, who leads Pryce by 18 points, however, when dropped scores are taken into consideration, they are level on points.

Meanwhile, Derry’s Desi Henry (Ford Fiesta Rally2) heads up a competitive top ten for tomorrow’s Enniskillen-based EMC Lakeland Rally. Opposition over the six stages in the Carrigan and Ballintempo forests in west Fermanagh will come from Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt in his new Ford Fiesta Raly2 along with Mark Donnelly, Jordan Hone, Jason Mitchell, all in Fiesta R5s. Multi Northern Ireland Rally champion Derek McGarrity will steer a Skoda Fabia R5.