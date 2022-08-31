US Open: Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams and Elena Rybakina out

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and twice U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka were ousted in the opening round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Rybakina became the latest top seed to exit the tournament after suffering a shock 6-4 6-4 defeat by French qualifier Clara Burel while Osaka, unseeded this year, lost 7-6(5) 6-3 to Australian open finalist Danielle Collins.

World number one Iga Swiatek cruised into the second round after crushing Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-0.

Joining her was American eighth seed Jessica Pegula who beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2 and sixth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka after her 6-1 6-3 win over Catherine Harrison.

Two-time U.S. Open winner Venus Williams bowed out after losing 6-1 7-6 to Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium.

"It's always an honour to play a legend. ...I was so happy to play her on Arthur Ashe, I had goosebumps," Van Uytvanck said.

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, a three-time U.S. Open finalist, was 6-1 3-0 up in the second set before letting her lead slip against American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger but bounced back in the decider to clinch a 6-1 4-6 6-2 victory.

Azarenka will face Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the second round.

Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, was knocked out in straight sets by Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier who came away with a 7-6(3) 6-4 victory.

Women's fourth seed Paula Badosa survived an early scare to beat Lesia Tsurenko 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3.

Former champion Sloane Stephens fought back from a set down to beat Greet Minnen 1-6 6-3 6-3 at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova overcame Magda Linette 6-2 4-6 7-6(8) in a match where there was little to separate the two players until the final set tiebreak.

twice Grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza also advanced in straight sets beating Clara Tauson 6-3 7-6(5).

In the men's draw, Rafael Nadal, returning to Flushing Meadows for the first time since winning the 2019 title, overcame an early scare to see off 21-year-old Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3.

Four-time U.S. Open champion Nadal staved off a late fightback before closing out the win with a blistering forehand winner down the line.

Nadal will take on Italian Fabio Fognini in the second round.

Fognini was the third Italian to play a five-setter on Tuesday, mounting a comeback from two sets down to beat Aslan Karatsev 1-6 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-4. Both players made over 60 unforced errors and were broken 13 times in total.

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz, who became the youngest man to reach the quarter-final in New York a year ago, advanced after his Argentine opponent Sebastian Baez retired when the Spanish teenager was leading 7-5 7-5 2-0.

"Nobody wanted to see a match end like this... Sebastian's a great player, he fought until the last point," Alcaraz said.

Argentine 14th seed Diego Schwartzman advanced to the second round after his American opponent Jack Sock retired with an injury while leading 6-3 7-5 0-6 0-1.

Canadian 19th seed Denis Shapovalov earned a hard-fought 2-6 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-1 victory over Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland in a match that lasted almost three hours.

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti fought back from 2-5 down in the final set to beat Belgian David Goffin 3-6 7-5 6-4 3-6 7-6(9) in a match that lasted 4-1/2 hours.

Sam Querrey, playing in his last tournament before retirement, became the latest American to make a first round exit, losing 4-6 6-4 7-6(8) 6-3 to Belarusian Ilya Ivashka.

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz had no problems dispatching Oscar Otte, who did not have a single break point opportunity in a 6-4 6-2 6-4 defeat.

Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev blew a two-set lead against Laslo Djere and was made to work hard for his 7-6(5) 6-3 3-6 4-6 6-4 victory in a match that lasted more than 3-1/2 hours.

Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner's first round match also lasted over 3-1/2 hours as he outlasted Germany's Daniel Altmaier 5-7 6-2 6-1 3-6 6-1.

Americans John Isner and Brandon Nakashima advanced with straight sets wins over Federico Delbonis and Pavel Kotov, respectively.