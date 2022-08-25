Watch: Erika O'Shea tells her mother she is making her AFLW debut

It was revealed yesterday that Erika O’Shea and Vikki Wall will both make their AFLW debuts this weekend for North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos.
Both Irish Gaelic football stars were among five players who were told at a team meeting that they will make their debuts against the Gold Coast Suns on Saturday morning (4:10am Irish time).
O’Shea has been out in Australia since mid-June while Wall made her way Down Under earlier this month, six days after helping Meath to back to back All Ireland titles.
Cork woman O'Shea phoned her mother Maria when she found out she was making her debut and her reaction was one of pure emotion.
Irish fans can check out the games on TG4 every weekend during the season.