Watch: Erika O'Shea tells her mother she is making her AFLW debut

Check out the fantastic moment Cork's Erika O’Shea rings her mam Maria when she found out she was making her AFLW debut in Round 1 this weekend for North Melbourne
Watch: Erika O'Shea tells her mother she is making her AFLW debut

RIVALS TURNED TEAMMATES: Vikki Wall of Meath in action against Erika O'Shea of Cork during the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship semi-final. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 11:32
TJ Galvin

It was revealed yesterday that Erika O’Shea and Vikki Wall will both make their AFLW debuts this weekend for North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos.

Both Irish Gaelic football stars were among five players who were told at a team meeting that they will make their debuts against the Gold Coast Suns on Saturday morning (4:10am Irish time).

O’Shea has been out in Australia since mid-June while Wall made her way Down Under earlier this month, six days after helping Meath to back to back All Ireland titles.

Cork woman O'Shea phoned her mother Maria when she found out she was making her debut and her reaction was one of pure emotion.

Check out the magic moment here.

Irish fans can check out the games on TG4 every weekend during the season.

More in this section

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup - Quarter Final - City Ground WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood to fight Mauricio Lara in Nottingham
Vuelta: Marc Soler wins stage five as Rudy Molard takes red jersey Vuelta: Marc Soler wins stage five as Rudy Molard takes red jersey
Ireland post record ODI total in win over Netherlands to secure series Ireland post record ODI total in win over Netherlands to secure series
Motor Racing - Formula One Practice - Spa Francorchamps

Discussions are still on – Belgian Grand Prix may stay on F1 calendar

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up