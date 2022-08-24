Erika O’Shea and Vikki Wall will make AFLW debuts this weekend

Erika O’Shea and Vikki Wall will both make their AFLW debuts this weekend for North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos.

Both Irish Gaelic football stars were among five players who were told at a team meeting today that they will make their debuts against the Gold Coast Suns on Saturday morning (4:10am Irish time).

O’Shea has been out in Australia since mid-June while Wall made her way Down Under earlier this month, six days after helping Meath to back to back All Ireland titles.

Meanwhile, Aishling Sheridan will start on the Interchange bench tomorrow for Collingwood’s season opener against Carlton. As reported yesterday, her Pies teammate Sarah Rowe misses out through suspension.

Melbourne Demons star Sinead Goldrick is out of this Friday’s Grand Final rematch with the Adelaide Crows. She has been sidelined due to a knee injury but recovery is already underway and she is expected to be available for selection in ‘1-3 weeks’.

Áine McDonagh is out of Hawthorn’s season opener against Essendon on Saturday.

McDonagh has a rib injury but Hawks AFLW High Performance Manager Olivia Knowles expects the Galway woman to return to training with the main group next week.

"Aine is progressing well having returned to non-contact skills this week. We anticipate that she will be able to return to full training next week," Knowles said.

Elsewhere, Grace Kelly will miss the first two weeks of the season for St Kilda. The Mayo woman, who transferred from the West Coast Eagles, picked up a quad strain last week and is unavailable until round three at the earliest.