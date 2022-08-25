Career balancing act working just fine for Mark English 

Medicine might not seem the ideal career choice for an elite athlete, but Mark English is finding a way to make it work. It remains a delicate balancing act, with the Donegal athlete squeezing his training around the medical scheme he’s been doing in the west of Ireland for the past year.

First he was in Mayo, then Galway, then Roscommon, flying around the wards by day, racing around the track by night – or sometimes the other way around.

“It’s not so much the work, the night shifts are very tiring and not conducive to performing at a high level,” he says. “But Galway University Hospital were very accommodating to let me finish up early and let me get ready for the World Championships and Europeans.”

English has been a full-time athlete for the past two months and the difference seems noticeable.

“It definitely helped towards my speed, you need a lot of rest to produce your best speed. There were no excuses – I was able to get done what I needed done.”

In the wake of his European 800m bronze medal last weekend, the question now is what lies ahead. English has one year left on his medical scheme but has until 2025 to finish so he could postpone it until after the Paris Olympics. But being a full-time athlete won’t necessarily make him faster: “I performed the best out of all my years this year, when I was working, so I need to see what suits me best.”

The bronze made English the first Irishman in history to win multiple medals at the European Championships and brought his tally of European medals to four – two indoors, two outdoors. This was the toughest of all. In front were two reigning world champions in Mariano Garcia (indoor 800m) and Jake Wightman (outdoor 1500m).

Before the final, he spent hours studying his competitors. English learned he clocked a rapid 11.6 100m down the back straight early in his semi-final, while “most others ran 12.1 or 12.2”.

In the final, he conserved on that section to save it for the finish because “what you do in that first 200m takes away from the last 200m.”

If you’d asked him ahead of the race if he’d be happy with bronze, he’d have said “not really” – English believed he could win. But after making all the right moves, saving every yard on the inside, he realised he’d given his best.

“I knew there was nothing I could have done to get the gold,” he says.

Up in the stands, his coach whipped his t-shirt off in celebration, Kelly then holding his head in his hands as the emotion got to him.

“That shows how much it means to him,” says English. “It’s brilliant for him and to give something back to the people who’ve brought you up: Feidhlim is one of those, as is my family, my girlfriend, my close friends.”

As he looks ahead, he knows this might just be the beginning. English has always been a speed-based 400m runner, but with a pedestrian 1500m PB of 3:59, he plans to work on tempo runs to improve his velocity at VO2 Max, which will all help him be fresher, fitter, and faster next time he makes it to a major final.

He has at least one more outing this season, an 800m in Italy on 30 August, where his Irish record of 1:44.71 looks under threat. The goal now is the same – not so much about results or records or medals as with a simple pursuit: “It’s always about trying to get the most out of my body.”