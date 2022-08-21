Cork boxing mourns Hall of Famer Dave Dunlea

The Fr Horgan's and Douglas Boxing Club man was a former multiple national title winner 
Hall of Famer Dave Dunlea was a much-loved member of the Cork boxing community. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 16:45
Martin Claffey

The Irish boxing community is mourning the death of one of its most popular members with the passing of former national champion, Cork's Dave Dunlea.

Dunlea, a three-time All-Ireland title winner, passed away on Thursday after a battle with illness. His funeral takes place on Monday.  

Although he lived in Douglas, Dave was originally from Churchfield, and made his name in the ring fighting for the renowned Fr Horgan's Boxing Club. A formidable fighter, Dave won Cork and Munster honours and three All-Ireland titles representing the club on Cork's northside.

His son Damien followed in his footsteps, a talented boxer who also claimed an All-Ireland crown. 

In more recent years, Dave had continued to pass his experience on to the next generation of talent, and was a driving force in Douglas Boxing Club, helping coach the club's fighters to national success.

In 2021, Dave Dunlea received the Cork Ex-Boxers Association (CEBA) Hall of Fame Award, recognition of his huge contribution to the sport.

Dave Dunlea's funeral mass takes place on Monday at 12 midday in the Church of The Ascension, Gurranabraher, with funeral afterwards to St Catherine's Cemetery, Kilcully. 

