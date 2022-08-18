Major shock as Rhys McClenaghan fails to make European pommel final

Rhys McClenaghan will not be chasing a second European Championship gold medal this weekend after failing to make it through Thursday’s pommel horse qualifiers.

The winner in Glasgow in 2018, and a 2019 World Championship bronze medallist, he faced a long and anxious wait after performing early in the morning but his chances of making the top eight didn’t look good after posting a 14.200.

Confirmation of his early exit finally dropped shortly before 7pm when the 38-year old Armenian, Harutyun Merdinya, a five-time European medallist in pommel and the 2016 champion, earned a 14.500 to squeeze the Irishman into ninth.

That's where he stayed, losing out to another Armenian Artur Davtyan who sat on the very same points but finished ahead of him by dint of the fact that his execution score was higher.

There is still an outside chance of a reprieve. Listed as the first reserve in the official results, he would be the first man called upon if any of those above him cannot compete on Sunday but for now he is done here in Germany.

The 23-year old McClenaghan came to Munich as one of Ireland’s best chances of a medal at these multi-sport games so his early exit comes as a massive shock and not least to the man himself who summed up his feelings in one tweet.

“Achin,” he posted shortly after Merdinya’s display edged him out.

Placings aside, the performance had not been to his liking earlier.

“I feel like that routine could have gone way better. I was a little bit proud of myself that I saved it so well. I kept the legs together on that step down from the flop and everything so I’m glad I did that,” he explained after the session.

“When you do something like that you are adding so much more surface to the routine and the endurance starts to hit your arms a bit more and then that resulted in the leg split a bit later in the routine.

“Not too happy with that performance. I done the first job, which is staying on, and that is pommel horse. It’s a great thing to be able to do that. I didn’t stay on nicely but hopefully I get that opportunity to stay on in finals.”

There was nothing he could do but wait for the rest of the scores to start trickling in and, while his stated intention was to ignore the afternoon and early evening sessions rather than obsess about them, there was a bullishness in him at lunchtime.

“I’m not really sure what gymnasts are here that can challenge that score,” he suggested.

There was no warning sign. He came to Munich in a good place in both body and mind and a mix-up over the order of events as the pommel – Ireland’s first routine of the day – led to a brief flurry of activity but nothing that interfered with his focus.

“There’s just a couple of mistakes that set that score off but we done the first job of staying on the pommel horse and that’s the first job done. I split my legs in the same skill so there is going to be a lot of rethinking there with the coach about whether that skill is right for me in the routine.

“It’s going well in training but when it comes to the competition it just gets a bit off and that’s me tightening up the body wrong or something. It’s the fine margins in this sport.”