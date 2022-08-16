Clare Cryan makes 1m springboard final at European Aquatic Championships

Clare Cryan opened the European Diving Championships for Ireland at the Foro Italico in Rome and has qualified for the final in the 1m Springboard
Clare Cryan makes 1m springboard final at European Aquatic Championships

IN SYNC: Ireland's Clare Cryan. Pic: INPHO/Giorgio Perottino

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 12:36
TJ Galvin

Clare Cryan opened the European Diving Championships for Ireland at the Foro Italico in Rome and has qualified for the final in the 1m Springboard.

In 32-degree heat, Clare Cryan had a composed round of five dives to qualify for Tuesday afternoon’s final which takes place at 2pm Irish time.

Cryan scored consistently across the rounds with her best score, 50.40, coming in her opening Inward 1 ½ Somersaults.

She progressed in eighth overall with 230.40 points.

Sheffield-native Cryan qualifies for Ireland through her grandfather who hails from Roscommon and a grandmother of Sligo extraction and has lived in Ireland since 2017.

More in this section

Kevin O'Brien 18/9/2019 Ireland's Kevin O'Brien announces retirement from international cricket
Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua - Media Arrival - Shangri-La Hotel Oleksandr Usyk: In the first month of war I lost 10lb, but now I feel incredible
Mona McSharry 15/8/2022 Mona McSharry through to 50m breaststroke semi-final
<p>RELISHING: Anthony Joshua (left) and promoter Eddie Hearn at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jeddah on Monday. Pic: Nick Potts/PA</p>

Eddie Hearn: Anthony Joshua relishing underdog tag for Usyk rematch

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up