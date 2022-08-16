Clare Cryan makes 1m springboard final at European Aquatic Championships

Clare Cryan opened the European Diving Championships for Ireland at the Foro Italico in Rome and has qualified for the final in the 1m Springboard.
In 32-degree heat, Clare Cryan had a composed round of five dives to qualify for Tuesday afternoon’s final which takes place at 2pm Irish time.
Cryan scored consistently across the rounds with her best score, 50.40, coming in her opening Inward 1 ½ Somersaults.
She progressed in eighth overall with 230.40 points.
Sheffield-native Cryan qualifies for Ireland through her grandfather who hails from Roscommon and a grandmother of Sligo extraction and has lived in Ireland since 2017.