Ireland's Kevin O'Brien announces retirement from international cricket

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 38-year-old retires as Ireland's most capped international, having appeared for his country in all three formats of the game, including being involved in Ireland's only three Test matches to date.

O'Brien, whose older brother Niall retired from international cricket in 2018, made his international debut in 2006.

His retirement also ends the last remaining link with the Ireland team who famously beat Pakistan in the 2007 World Cup to announce Ireland on the world stage.

His most memorable moment on the international scene came in the 2011 World Cup win over England. O'Brien scored 113 off just 63 deliveries, and he made individual history as he raced to his hundred off just 50 balls, the fastest-ever in a World Cup.

“Today I announce my retirement from international cricket after 16 years and 389 caps for my country,” 38-year-old all-rounder O’Brien began in a statement released on social media.

“I had hoped to finish my career at the T20 World Cup in Australia but having not been picked for the Irish squad since last year’s World Cup, I feel that the selectors and management are looking elsewhere.

“I have enjoyed every minute playing for Ireland, made many friends on the pitch and I have so many happy memories to remember from my time playing for the national side.

"To the fans, not just in Ireland but around the world, I hope you enjoyed the way I played the game. All of my proudest moments and favourite memories were playing in front of Irish fans whether in Ireland or overseas, so thank you for the incredible support over the years.

“It’s now onto the next stage of my life and my career for me, the time is right.

“I want to continue to grow my own coaching academy here in Ireland and I have some exciting opportunities coming up in the near future.

“I also want to continue to gain coaching experience overseas and hopefully will have more opportunities with some international and professional sides in the near future.

“For now, thank you.”