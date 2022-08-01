Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin in 2023

Double world champion Fernando Alonso will join Aston Martin next year.

The 41-year-old replaces Sebastian Vettel after the German announced his retirement last week.

Alonso, who won two titles for Renault in 2005 and 2006, has agreed a multi-year deal with the British team.

The Spaniard, who returned to the grid with French team Alpine in 2021 after two years away, is set to partner Lance Stroll, the son of Aston Martin’s billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll.

Alonso said: “This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today.

“I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One.

“I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone.

“No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me.”