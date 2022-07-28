Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One

The 35-year-old will bring the curtain down on a career which yielded four world championships and 53 wins.
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One

Sebastian Vettel is retiring from Formula One (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 11:13
Philip Duncan

Sebastian Vettel has announced he is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old will bring the curtain down on a career which yielded four world championships and 53 wins.

Vettel, who started his F1 career midway through the 2007 season and enjoyed his best years with Red Bull, made the announcement ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver, who lies 12th in the championship, said: “I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years – there are far too many to mention and thank.

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it.

“At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.

“But today is not about saying goodbye. Rather, it is about saying thank you – to everyone – not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist.”

More in this section

Ireland move to top of the table after 8-0 win over Poland Ireland move to top of the table after 8-0 win over Poland
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day eight - Eugene The Sydney Project: how elite athletics traps McLaughlin but also sets her free
Sive Brassil Training Session Cork's D’Aughton relishing world debut
VettelPlace: UK
<p>ALL SMILES: Team SD Worx's Swiss rider Marlen Reusser celebrates stage victory on the podium at the end of the 4th stage of the new edition of the Women's Tour de France. Pic: Jeff Pachoud/AFP</p>

Marlen Reusser claims solo stage victory at Tour de France Femmes

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up