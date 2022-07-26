St Paul's Killarney back in women's National League

St Paul's Killarney are back in the women's National League for the first time since 2012, a year when they won the Women’s Division 1 National Cup.

Head coach James Fleming returns to his home club, after being involved with Fr. Mathews and Limerick Celtics in recent seasons. His aim is to establish the team as a competitive force, with Canadian Sophia Paska and Irish underage international Leah McMahon already committed to the team.

“We’re delighted to be back in the league, we have several signings from Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s, including former St. Paul’s Killarney player Rhiann O’Shea. We also have current Ireland U16 international Leah McMahon and also a number of other former St. Paul’s Killarney players, who have played internationally, such as Lynn Jones and Cassandra Buckley.

"We’ve also recruited Canadian Sophia Paska, who I worked with at Limerick Celtics last year, and American Yuleska Ramirez Tejeda, who was MissQuote.ie Division 1 Player of the Year last season, while playing with Limerick Sport Huskies.”

In total, five new teams will enter Division One for the 2022/23 season. Three new Dublin based clubs, Oblate Basketball Club, McGowan’s Tolka Rovers and Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, will be joined by Virginia-based McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles.

Two of the teams will be playing at women’s National League level for the first time, Abbey Seals Dublin Lions and McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles.

East Cavan Eagles were established just 10 years ago and chairman Graham Tolan is delighted to see McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles making the step up to Division 1.

“Our acceptance into the women’s National League is the culmination of ten years work, which has seen our club grow from humble beginnings, to now having 350 members and 22 teams. Eagles is all about our members and our community and we are thrilled that we will be the first ladies team to enter the National League from the north east region.

"We are looking forward to welcoming two players from America, to supplement our home grown talent and we are really excited about playing on our new Olympic standard floor at Virginia Show Centre.”

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles will have two current Irish underage internationals in their squad, U16 international Emma Tolan and U18 international Niamh Tolan. Their sister, Ciara Tolan, was also part of the Irish U18 squad in 2019.

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions have appointed Rob White as their head coach. White has previously coached their men’s team in the Super League and Division 1 .

“We, as a club, are delighted to be accepted into the MissQuote.ie Division 1. It’s a big step for our club and another goal achieved in the club. We have a very good young group, who are very excited to compete with the highest level in the country. Our sponsors Abbey Seals have had a massive part to play in this and we would like to thank them for their involvement,” White stated.

McGowan’s Tolka Rovers are no strangers to playing at this level, having captured the Women’s Super League crown in 2001/02 season. The club have yet to decide who will be at the helm, but club officials are confident of putting together a competitive roster for their return.

Chairperson of McGowan’s Tolka Rovers Cora Vizzard said: “After too long an absence from Women’s National League, Tolka Rovers basketball club are delighted to be back playing at this level again. The club is growing rapidly and these ladies are already great role models for the younger members of the club. We wish the ladies and management the very best of luck for the new season.”

Oblate Basketball Club will field a team in the upper echelons of Irish basketball for the first time since 2016/17. Their most recent titles coming in the form of a Division 1 National Cup in 2013 and Division 1 League Playoff win in 2015. Their women’s team picked up a Dublin treble in the regional competition last season. Their head coach is Terry Staunton while Samantha Massey and Ellie Thornton figure to be among their key players.

Staunton said: “We’re a young team, I’d say the average age is 24, I just want the girls themselves to play at the highest level possible for them. We did well in the Dublin League last season and this just seemed like the natural progression. For me, it’s about giving the younger underage players at our club something to aspire to.

"The club have a good fan base and a nice hall and we’re looking forward to a great atmosphere at Oblate Hall next season. We’re not going into the league with a particular target, we want to be competitive and see where that takes us.”