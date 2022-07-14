Double Gold for Ireland's Sailors at the Youth Sailing Worlds

Both of Ireland's single-handed sailors have won Gold medals at the Allianz Youth Sailing World Championships in The Hague this afternoon.

Eve McMahon and Rocco Wright, both members of the Howth Yacht Club, excelled in their seven-race series that got underway on Sunday.

From the start, McMahon outperformed her 55-person field, earning all top three finishes for the week, including four race victories. Only in today's final race, which was hampered by weak winds, did she achieve her poorest performance of the week—a sixth place finish.

"It feels amazing - last year's fourth place in Oman was so disappointing," McMahon said prior to the medal ceremony. "I'm so proud of Ireland to achieve Gold at the worlds and to make it a double in the same year is history-making."

Wright distinguished himself in the Male single-handed event on his first ever Youth Worlds appearance by finishing the last day in second place overall but only separated from the leader by a tie-break.

"I tried not to think about the others around me and just sail my own race," said Wright about keeping focussed at his first Youth Worlds appearance. "I didn't expect to win so it's all a bit mind-blowing really."

A confident start in the final race saw the Dublin sailor beat Ole Schweckendiek by finishing fourth, one place ahead of his German rival which was enough to break the points tie as American Peter Barnard missed the podium with a 14th place.

"I was so surprised that Rocco displayed such maturity at such a young age (15) as he remained calm and executed the result," said Vasilij Zbogar, Irish Sailing's Laser Coach. "Two Irish winning Gold in the ILCA6... I still can't quite believe it; the work is paying off - all of us are on the right track."

Rocco Wright. Pic: Sailing Energy

Moving on from this week's tournament, where all disciplines are in action, McMahon and Wright now turn their focus to Texas later this month where they participate in their ILCA6 class world championships, a stand-alone event.

McMahon is defending her 2021 world title in the class, and this week's performance, together with her victory in Greece last week for the European title, puts her in a good spot.

"The summer scheduling is a big load for these young athletes to take on," said James O'Callaghan, Performance Director with Irish Sailing. "Understandably, for Eve it's her last year sailing with her pals as a youth before starting at senior level so ending this way is very special."

Meanwhile, Ireland's third boat at the event featuring Emily Conan and Lauren O'Callaghan (Royal St. George YC) finished with their best day of two ninth places and improved to finish 15th overall in their 23-strong 29er female skiff event.