Patrick Flood comes of age in All-Ireland intermediate final

Sunday was a coming of age for Patrick Flood. Ethan Rafferty laid down the gauntlet, the competition was fierce, the stakes could not have been higher, yet he survived the furnace and emerged like a phoenix, light years ahead of the bowler that stood outside Smart’s Bar two hours earlier.

It is hard to imagine a nineteen year old in his first major adult competition performing at such a sustained level of quality, but more especially having the guts to go for the really difficult shots. The bowl he played from poor light at the big corner stands as the single greatest act of the entire weekend.

That single throw captured his authority, his confidence and his exceptional class. If he builds on this he has a stellar career ahead of him. He has everything a bowler needs and most especially the sangfroid that is essential to compete in individual sport at the highest level.

Make no mistake, Ethan Rafferty is a bowler of the highest order. He is no less a presence in this arena than with the Armagh footballers. He cancelled out Flood'ss exceptional first bowl with a serious second one. He then went into the green in three, that’s the gold standard.

Although Flood missed that bowl, he came close. That may be the moment when he psychologically grabbed this contest by the throat. He went back in front with a smashing bowl off the play line, from there with every bowl he tightened his grip.

Once he played the super bowl from the big corner, Rafferty’s chances of getting back in contention were diminishing. Being All-Ireland intermediate champion at 19 is special, but this looks like the beginning of something much greater.

Will either Ethan Hughes or Daniel O’Sullivan stand on the same spot in five years? They have already created a genuinely great All-Ireland final. What separated them from the early stages was a miscalculation by O’Sullivan and his team in the second throw. But they were joined in an enthralling battle to the line.

Hughes refused to give an inch and O’Sullivan exerted every fibre to bridge that gap. A big third bowl from Hughes onto the short straight gave him a shot lead. He increased his odds onto the long straight, but O’Sullivan knocked the bowl with a great shot there.

Now they both really raised the ante. O’Sullivan played four brilliant bowls to the creamery, clipping Hughes’s lead to 20m. That 20m ultimately proved vital as Hughes’ next bowl had the legs to reach the big tree and get a straight track towards the line.

O’Sullivan was just metres from straight road. Hughes used his advantage in the next throws. O’Sullivan played a sensational last one, that got an unlucky hop off a pothole. It was still a big bowl, especially when an All-Ireland title hinges on it, but Hughes delivered a sweet bowl and beat it.

Rachel Kingston’s star continues to rise. In May she won a European Gold Medal for Ireland and on Sunday became All-Ireland under-18 champion. She had to beat an exceptional bowler in Caoimhe Rafferty. Rafferty looked to be gaining momentum at the halfway point. A brilliant 10th bowl from Kingston past O’Riordan’s signalled the start of her dominance.

She won the lead with her next one and followed with two great bowls to the creamery to raise a bowl. She became the fifth representative of the Togher Cross club to win this title, following Lorraine Hurley, Aileen Murphy, Catriona Murphy and Hannah Cronin, an extraordinary testament to their youth programme.

No superlatives can capture Kelly Mallon’s achievements, but Hannah Sexton’s progress in 2022 points to her being in top spot before long. Paddy O’Donnell is another one for the future. He is a polished performer, with the speed to go places. Anthony McVeigh tried gamely to stymie him in the under-18 final, but did not have sufficient firepower. John Creedon showed he has lost none of his old class in his Junior A win over James Oliver.

Next Sunday’s novel Munster senior final at Lyre, between European Champion Séamus Sexton and Michael Bohane, immediately turns the page to next month’s All-Ireland series in Armagh.