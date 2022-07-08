Athletes blast Athletics Ireland for abandoning World Championships selection rules

Irish athletes Luke McCann and Kate Veale have been left furious by Athletics Ireland’s decision to abandon its own selection criteria at the 11th hour and add two additional athletes to its team for next week’s World Championships in Oregon.

Shot putters John Kelly and Eric Favors were added today despite neither achieving the required B standard of 20.60m, with both qualifying via an invite from World Athletics based on world ranking. Veale, McCann, Georgie Hartigan and Michelle Finn were also offered invites by World Athletics in the past week, which were all rejected by Athletics Ireland.

“I’m absolutely gutted,” said McCann, who clocked 3:35.65 for 1500m in Belgium last weekend, six days after the qualification deadline, which was well inside Athletics Ireland’s B standard of 3:36.50.

The 24-year-old Dubliner was eligible to compete in Oregon via his world ranking if Athletics Ireland selected him, but their decision not to means McCann, a professional athlete with On Running, will miss out on lucrative financial bonuses due to his absence from the sport’s showpiece event.

“I’m obviously delighted that the shot putters get the chance, I just wish that I was given the same opportunity. I guess all my focus has to be on (the European Championships in) Munich now, but I will always have that what-if feeling.”

Athletics Ireland said World Athletics had “specifically requested the participation of the Irish duo” in the shot put “due to difficulties in filling the number of quota spots in some events”. However, its selection policy states athletes “must fulfil at least one” of five selection criteria, none of which Favors and Kelly reached. Veale was also eligible via her ranking but the 35km race walker will have to watch from home.

“I’m delighted to see the boys get their chance, especially as throwers, but to be in the same boat as them (and not get picked) is frustrating and disheartening,” she said. “We should give athletes every opportunity to compete at major champs. It’s weird that World Athletics sent out an invite and they’ve not accepted it – our own federation not wanting us to go. There are lot of inefficiencies in this organisation as a whole and it’s frustrating the athletes weren’t put first.”

Clark McCann, Luke’s father and long-time coach, said he and his son “fully accepted” that he wouldn’t be going last week and that he “wouldn’t expect Luke to be treated any differently within the rules as set out clearly by AI.”

“However, hearing the news that Athletics Ireland decided to breach their own black and white rules and allow two athletes to compete who don’t have the required B standards is a bitter pill for myself and Luke to swallow. I’m shocked and appalled and I’m also deeply disappointed for Luke.”

The shot put duo turned in lifetime bests at this week’s Cork City Sports, surpassing the national record with Kelly throwing 20.16m and Favors 20.11m, though their chances of being competitive in Oregon lag far behind an athlete like McCann, whose 1500m season’s best of 3:35.65 is just four seconds behind the fastest in the world this year, a performance difference of 2%. Kelly’s and Favors’ bests are roughly three metres behind the shot put world lead – a 13% difference.

Asked if the decision went against their own policy, Athletics Ireland’s High Performance Director Paul McNamara said: “AAI finalised selections on July 1. These additions were facilitated based on a direct request from (World Athletics). All selection as per published policy was adhered to when making final selections. These additional entries were at the direct request of WA.”

Asked if Athletics Ireland will do the same for next month’s European Championships – selecting athletes in events where the quota target has not been met if they have the required ranking but not the B standard – McNamara said: “No. These additional entries were facilitated in response to a direct request from WA. Selectors intend to adhere to published policy when considering selections as they did when considering final selections for (the World Championships).

"World Athletics conveyed this as an exceptional circumstance which could have significant implications for future participation numbers in our sport at Olympic Games in 2024 and beyond.”