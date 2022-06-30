NBA star shines as Ireland slump to heavy defeat against Austria 

Austria 92 Ireland 66

ANOTHER heavy loss shipped to Austria but there’s still a tiny sliver of hope for Ireland in the 2025 FIBA Eurobasket pre-Qualifiers thanks to Cyprus pulling off a shock 71-63 victory over Switzerland last night.

The gulf in standard between Austria’s fulltime professionals and Mark Keenan’s side was apparent when they lost by 27 points to them last November.

They were hit by the loss of captain John Carroll (cruciate) before this one and despite drafting in some of their best US college-based talent the difference was 26 points in Salzburg.

Yet the big surprise elsewhere means they still have reason to hope when they take on Switzerland in their final group game before a sellout crowd in Tallaght on Sunday.

Things started well last night, in stark contrast to their last meeting and, despite the loss of Carroll, Ireland managed to hold Austria’s returned NBA star Jakob Poeltl, the 7’ 1” San Antonio Spurs’ centre, scoreless until he shot a free throw late in the second quarter.

Ireland actually took the lead (19-17) in the first quarter after a great steal by Jordan Blount put Lorcan Murphy up for a dunk and when Taiwo Badmus followed up a three and Flood chipped in a lay-up they were five points up heading for the first break.

But Jozo Rados then dominated the boards to pull Austria a point clear (23-22) at the end of the first quarter.

And then Austria’s perimeter shooters hit their trademark hot streak with Renato Poljak landing three ‘threes’ to pull them 17 points clear in a second quarter in which Ireland were outscored 28-13 to trail by 14 points at half-time (35-49).

They actually dominated on the re-start, disrupting Austria with some gutsy defence and creating plenty of scoring chances but just wasted too many of them.

Two three-pointers from Blount got the gap back to 10 points within five minutes but Austria reacted cleverly by posting a zone defence to put pressure on the outside shots and their much bigger men powered to the basket at the other end, winning the third quarter 20-15 to lead 71-50.

Eoin Quigley and Conor Quinn brought some new energy in the final quarter as Keenan ran his bench but, even in the final minute, Austria landed two threes in-a-row to underline the key difference. The home side shot 54% from outside the arc whereas Ireland only landed 8 of 32 three-pointers (25%).

Irish debutant Aidan Harris Igiehon fouled out (on four points) with three minutes to go after a memorable tussle with an NBA star who gave the 21-year-old from Clondalkin a lesson on defending the boards and Poeltl top-scored for the winners with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

“We played really great defence in the third quarter, we just couldn’t convert it at the other end,” Keenan said.

Scorers:

Ireland: T Badmus 15, CJ Fulton 10, J Blount 9, S Flood 7, E Quigley 6.

Austria: J Poeltl 14, R Poljak 13, J Rados 10.