McElhinney learns from the past in best possible fashion

For almost 12 laps it was a chess match – a cagey encounter filled with shadow boxing from three of Ireland’s best distance runners – but then with less than 300 metres to run it exploded. That was when Darragh McElhinney of UCD, via Glengariff, shot to the front ahead of Efrem Gidey and Hiko Tonosa.
At the National Cross Country Championships seven months earlier, the story had been much the same, with McElhinney hitting the front inside the last quarter mile but Tonosa playing his cards last – and best – to outkick him to gold. This time it was different, McElhinney leading Tonosa around the final turn at full pelt, the diminutive Ethiopian-born Tonosa unable to keep pace with the Corkman, and McElhinney powering clear to gold, allowing himself the luxury of an early celebration with 40 metres to run.
His last lap was covered in a blazing 55 seconds to hit the line in 13:53.84, with Tonosa second in 13:55.97 and Gidey winning bronze in 13:57.40.
“I probably learned my lesson from the cross country, going too early,” said McElhinney. “I flirted with the idea of going with a mile to go, but I saw how windy it was and didn’t fancy being out on my own for any longer than I had to be. It was so cagey until the last 300 and I said I’d go now and keep enough in the tank to kick every 100.”
It’s been an astonishing past seven months for McElhinney, who led Ireland to team gold and individual silver at the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin in December before hacking his personal best down to 13:17.17, an Irish U23 5000m record, last month. McElhinney will race a mile at the Morton Games next Saturday before a 3000m at the Cork City Sports tomorrow week, followed by a three-week stint of altitude training in St Moritz ahead of the Europeans in Munich in August, where he’ll race the 5000m. “It’s been great, it’s mostly been my consistency (that led to the breakthrough),” he said. “Munich is my chance to show what I can do.”