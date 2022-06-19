Griffin and Fitzgerald prosper in Munster Senior Open at Sunday's Well 

The event, held at Sunday's Well Boating and Tennis Club in Cork City, hosted close to 500 players, who competed in 29 events over 10 days.
Mark Griffin, Lower Aghada mens singles winner and Jessie Fitzgerald, Sunday's Well, ladies singles winner at the Munster Open Tennis Championships finals at Sundays Well Lawn Tennis Club. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 14:19
Shane Donovan

The Munster Senior Open is Munster's largest tennis tournament, with players from all around the region competing for a Munster crown.

The country's number 5 player, Mark Griffin of Lower Aghada LTC, defeated the country's number 26 player, Samuel West of Bishopstown LTC.

It was a battle between two Sunday's Well competitors in the ladies' event.

Jessie Fitzgerald, Ireland's No. 7 Junior player, faced Mary Claire McCarthy, Ireland's No. 14 player. In a three-set thriller, Fitzgerald finally emerged victorious to claim the Munster Singles championship.

Club Chairperson & Tournament Director, Claire Fennell, commented "We are delighted to host the Munster Senior Open once again, the event hasn't been held since 2019 due to Covid, but the standard of tennis hasn't suffered and is the highest seen in recent years and while the tournament is a big undertaking to organise, we are lucky to have considerable voluntary support from members and this is what enables it all to happen. Tennis is just like many other sports where volunteers are at the core of it all."

Matt Seifert, Sunday's Well teamed up with Philip O'Callaghan, St. Michael's competing in the doubles final during the Munster Open Tennis Championships finals at Sundays Well Lawn Tennis Club. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Club Captain, Debbie Dunlea, congratulated all the winners of the 29 events played, ranging from mens’ and ladies’ singles and doubles, noting that spectators were treated to some fantastic displays of tennis with the standard never ceasing to impress.

Finals Results:

  • Men’s Singles Premier (Grade1/Premier) Mark Griffin (Lower Aghada LTC) bt Samuel West (Bishopstown LTC) (6-3 6-1) 
  • Ladies Singles Premier (Grade 1/Premier) Jessie Fitzgerald (Sunday’s Well) bt Mary Claire McCarthy (Sunday's Well) (7-6 5-7 6-1) 
  • Men’s Doubles Premier (Grade 1/Premier) Phillip O’Callaghan (St Michael's LTC) and Matt Siefert (Sunday’s Well) bt John Ahern (Rushbrooke LTC) and Ethan O’Brien (Rushbrooke LTC) (6-3 7-6) 
  • Ladies Doubles Premier (Grade 1/Premier) Sarah Farrelly (Douglas LTC) and Joanna Riordan (Crosshaven LTC/Sunday’s Well) bt Erin Perrem (Rushbrooke LTC) and Julia Perrem (Rushbrooke LTC) (5-7 6-2 6-4)

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

