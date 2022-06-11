Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Boss Open final

The Scot followed up his victory over top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 7-6 (5) 6-2 triumph to reach his 70th career final.
Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Boss Open final
Andy Murray on his way to victory over Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in Stuttgart (Tom Weller/AP).
Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 16:55
PA Sport

Andy Murray beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets to book his place in the final of the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

The Scot followed up his victory over top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 7-6 (5) 6-2 triumph to reach his 70th career final.

The first set went with serve before Murray took it with his second set point of the tie-break. And he raced through the second, quickly opening up a 5-1 lead before sealing victory over combustible Australian Kyrgios in just over an hour-and-a-half.

A day after seeing off Tsitsipas in the quarter-final, the first time he had beaten a top-five player since victory over Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals in 2016, Murray continued to show his prowess on grass as builds up to Wimbledon.

Murray said he was proud of his effort against the Australian.

“It has been a long time since the last final [on grass],” he said, reported by atptour.com.

“A lot of ups and downs, but I kept going and kept working and finally managed to get to another one. I am proud of the effort I have put in.

“I was just a little more solid in the tie-break. I asked the questions.

“On these courts, when it is playing quick, the set often comes down to one or two points and I was a little more secure at the end of the first set.”

The British number three, currently ranked 68 in the world, will take on Italian world number 10 Matteo Berrettini in the final on Sunday.

Berrettini came through his semi-final 7-6 (7) 7-6 (5) against German Oscar Otte.

More in this section

Azerbaijan F1 GP Auto Racing Perez tops final practice at Azerbaijan GP with Hamilton twelfth
Warriors Cavaliers Basketball Curry's 43 points helps Warriors edge Celtics to level NBA finals
England v New Zealand - Second LV= Insurance Test Series - Day One - Trent Bridge Watch: New Zealand batter hits ball directly into spectator’s beer
MurrayPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Charles Leclerc claimed pole position for Ferrari (Hamad Mohammed/AP)

Charles Leclerc claims pole for Azerbaijan GP as Lewis Hamilton faces stewards

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up