Caster Semenya confirmed for returning Cork City Sports

Former Olympic and World champion Caster Semenya is the headline act for the return of the BAM Ireland Cork City Sports.

The event will take place on July 5 at the MTU stadium in Bishopstown. The event makes it return after a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions and this will be the 69th edition.

Ireland's rising star Sarah Healy will be in competition with two-time Olympic and three-time world champion Semenya in the 3000m event.

Several other Irish athletes will also be in action.

Cork's Louise Shanahan recently set a new Irish record in the 800m and has postponed her trip to the World Championships to compete in front of her home crowd.

Bandon’s Phil Healy will be attempting to run a double in the woman’s 100M and 400M.

Darragh McIlhenny will to attempt to rewrite the 17-year-old meeting record held by Craig Mottram in the men’s 3000m.

Andrew Coscoran will be looking to take the Mile. Sarah Lavin will be looking to continue her good form and run sub 13 seconds on Irish soil in the 100m Hurdles.

There will also be inter firm relays competitions and Junior races in addition to the international events.

The event is a World Athletics Continental Tour (WACT) Bronze meeting and as a result athletes will receive higher ranking points towards qualification for major championships.

This year the meeting is within the qualification window for the European Championships in Munich in August.