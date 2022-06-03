Caster Semenya confirmed for returning Cork City Sports

The event makes it return after a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions and this will be the 69th edition
Caster Semenya confirmed for returning Cork City Sports

South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates winning the Women's 800m Final at the Carrara Stadium during day nine of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia.

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 19:30
TJ Galvin

Former Olympic and World champion Caster Semenya is the headline act for the return of the BAM Ireland Cork City Sports.

The event will take place on July 5 at the MTU stadium in Bishopstown. The event makes it return after a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions and this will be the 69th edition.

Ireland's rising star Sarah Healy will be in competition with two-time Olympic and three-time world champion Semenya in the 3000m event.

Several other Irish athletes will also be in action.

Cork's Louise Shanahan recently set a new Irish record in the 800m and has postponed her trip to the World Championships to compete in front of her home crowd.

Bandon’s Phil Healy will be attempting to run a double in the woman’s 100M and 400M.

Darragh McIlhenny will to attempt to rewrite the 17-year-old meeting record held by Craig Mottram in the men’s 3000m. 

Andrew Coscoran will be looking to take the Mile. Sarah Lavin will be looking to continue her good form and run sub 13 seconds on Irish soil in the 100m Hurdles.

There will also be inter firm relays competitions and Junior races in addition to the international events.

The event is a World Athletics Continental Tour (WACT) Bronze meeting and as a result athletes will receive higher ranking points towards qualification for major championships. 

This year the meeting is within the qualification window for the European Championships in Munich in August.

More in this section

Celtics surge in fourth quarter, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals Celtics surge in fourth quarter, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff set up final meeting – day 12 at the French Open Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff set up final meeting – day 12 at the French Open
France Tennis French Open Coco Gauff shuts out noise to reach first grand slam final in Paris
France Tennis French Open

Rafael Nadal into French Open final after Alexander Zverev injured in fall

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up