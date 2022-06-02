Coco Gauff shuts out noise to reach first grand slam final in Paris

The American teenager beat ear-splitting Italian Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1.
Coco Gauff shuts out noise to reach first grand slam final in Paris
Coco Gauff beat Martina Trevisan to reach the final Christophe Ena/AP)
Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 17:44
Andy Sims

Coco Gauff managed to shut out the noise to reach her first grand slam final at the French Open.

The American teenager, who burst onto the scene at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old when she reached the fourth round in 2019, beat ear-splitting Italian Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1.

It was a coming-of age performance from Gauff, now 18, who will face 20-year-old top seed Iga Swiatek in a fresh-faced final.

“I’m a little bit in shock right now,” said Gauff.

“I played Martina two years ago and lost to her so I know how difficult she is to play, especially on clay.”

Gauff, whose measured, mature and at times inspirational response to being interviewed this fortnight has been a feature of the tournament, wrote ‘peace, end gun violence now’ on the camera lens as she walked off court.

She added: “I’m in the mindset that I’m going to be happy regardless. Yes, it’s a grand slam final but there’s so many things going on in the world, especially in the US. I think it’s not important to stress over a tennis match.”

The biggest hindrance to Gauff seemed to be Trevisan’s distinctive post-shot moans, and in only the second game she complained to chair umpire Marijana Veljovic, saying “when I’m hitting it she’s still screaming”.

It had little effect on the din from the other side of the net but that, and the whistling from the Paris crowd when she disputed a line call, did not knock Gauff out of her stride.

Gauff’s victory, built on her speed and power allied to a misfiring Trevisan serve and an unforced error count of 36, means a high-calibre final has emerged from the wreckage of a women’s competition which saw nine of the top 10 seeds eliminated before the end of the first week.

Swiatek, the seemingly unstoppable world number one, awaits in what should be a fascinating encounter on Saturday afternoon.

More in this section

France Tennis French Open Casper Ruud showed ‘lack of class’ after French Open win, claims Holger Rune
France Tennis French Open A lot of heart – Marin Cilic wins French Open slugfest against Andrey Rublev
Michael Conlan lands a punch on Leigh Wood 12/3/2022 Michael Conlan announces next opponent as he returns to the ring
FrenchGauffPlace: UK
Iga Swiatek celebrates winning against Daria Kasatkina (Michel Euler/AP)

Iga Swiatek eases into French Open final after getting fired up by Led Zeppelin

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up