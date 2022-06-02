Iga Swiatek eases into French Open final after getting fired up by Led Zeppelin

Swiatek listened to Led Zeppelin before taking her next step on the stairway to tennis heaven.
Iga Swiatek eases into French Open final after getting fired up by Led Zeppelin
Iga Swiatek celebrates winning against Daria Kasatkina (Michel Euler/AP)
Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 15:49
Andy Sims

Iga Swiatek listened to Led Zeppelin before taking her next step on the stairway to tennis heaven.

The world number one and hot title favourite put in a heavy metal performance to rock Russian Daria Kasatkina and reach the French Open final.

Swiatek, 20, won 6-2 6-1 in just 64 minutes of a one-sided semi on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

She said: “I try to treat every match the same way, and if I realise this is one of the most important matches of the season it stresses me out.

“So I just listen to music – Led Zeppelin, it really pumps me up – and use everything to help me.”

The Paris breeze initially caught Swiatek as she double-faulted the first point, and when Kasatkina scrambled an early break back for 2-2, another tough test looked on the cards.

But Kasatkina won just one more game while Swiatek took 20 of the last 23 points.

More in this section

France Tennis French Open A lot of heart – Marin Cilic wins French Open slugfest against Andrey Rublev
Michael Conlan lands a punch on Leigh Wood 12/3/2022 Michael Conlan announces next opponent as he returns to the ring
France Tennis French Open I’m pretty happy - 33 wins and counting for world number one Iga Swiatek
FrenchSwiatekPlace: UK
Holger Rune, left, shakes hands with Casper Ruud (Michel Euler/AP)

Casper Ruud showed ‘lack of class’ after French Open win, claims Holger Rune

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up