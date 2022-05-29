Missed opportunities see Ireland come unstuck against Japan

The Irish women succumbed to two second-half goals in the first of their four challenge matches against Japan.
Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 16:24
Stephen Findlater

Ireland 0 Japan 2

In very hot conditions, the Green Army were left frustrated as they struck the crossbar twice and created plenty of chances but were picked off by the world number ten side.

After a scoreless first half, Japan broke the deadlock from a counter-attack and then made the game safe from a deflected penalty corner shot.

In between, Naomi Carroll struck the bar as did Christina Hamill following a beautiful reverse-stick cross from Katie McKee.

Otherwise, Ayeisha McFerran had a strong game on her return between the posts while Sarah Torrans and Charlotte Beggs returned to action following injury.

The two sides will meet three more times this week with games on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Elsewhere, Limerick man Ronan Passmore became just the third Irish person to be involved in a men’s Hoofdklasse grand final game, widely regarded as the pinnacle of domestic club hockey in the world.

He has been part of Amsterdam-based Pinoké’s video analysis setup this season and has helped the club to reach the playoffs - and subsequently the final - for the first time in their history.

Passmore was a talented goalkeeper and played with the Munster Under-16 side before switching to performance analysis in 2018 due to a diagnosis of Becker’s Muscular Dystrophy putting his playing days on hold.

Previously, Dubliner Phelie Maguire won silver with HGC in 2007 before David Harte took the top honours with SV Kampong in both 2017 and 2018.

