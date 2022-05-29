Cronin and Galvin claim round two of British Rally Championship

Four-time British Rally champion Cork’s Keith Cronin and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin steered their VW Polo GTi to a fine victory in the Beatson’s Jim Clark Rally, round two of the British Rally Championship that was based in Duns in the Scottish Borders.

Prior to the event Cronin made the switch from Hankook to Pirelli tyres and on Friday night’s opener he led pre-event BRC leaders Welsh ace Osian Pryce and his Killarney co-driver, Noel O’Sullivan, also in a VW Polo GTi R5, by 7.6 seconds. On the repeat of the stage, albeit in darkness, Cronin was a staggering 22.8 seconds faster than his first run.

Drama unfolded when Pryce completed the stage with a puncture and dropped down the order only to be disqualified by the stewards prior to the start of Saturday’s final leg.

Apparently, he had breached one of the event’s regulations (in relation to the local council’s sensitivity to road damage) by not stopping to change the punctured wheel. Cronin began the leg with a 40.6 second advantage over Welsh driver James Williams (Hyundai i20 R5), who along with Cronin and two others, all beat the bogey time on S.S. 3.

Even by the fourth stage where he was quickest Cronin was already managing his pace and seemingly didn’t have to take any risks. Ruari Bell (Skoda Fabia R5) was best through S.S 5 as Cronin still led Williams by 40.6 seconds. The second run over Westruther was cancelled due to local difficulties.

Five drivers beat the bogey on S.S. 7 - including Cronin, who went on to record his first BRC win since he clinched his fourth title on the 2017 Manx International Rally. Williams was 36.2 seconds behind in second followed by Gary Pearson (Ford Fiesta Rally2) and Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi R5).

Afterwards, Cronin said, “It feels great, it’s so nice to get a BRC win again. We started well here it was all about managing the lead. You start hearing noises and listen out for punctures, but it all came good.”

Meanwhile, Irish crews dominated the Junior BRC category with Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly (Ford Fiesta Rally4) and his Monaghan co-driver Conor Mohan taking the category win - some 30 seconds ahead of Down duo Kyle White/Sean Topping (Peugeot 208 Rally4), Antrim’s Johnnie Mulholland (Ford Fiesta Rally4) and his Cork co-driver Eoin Treacy completed the top three.

Jim Clark Rally (Round 2, British Rally Championship) Duns: 1. K. Cronin/Mikie Galvin (VW Polo GTi R5) 49m. 48.9s ; 2. J. Williams/D. Roberts (Hyundai I20 R5) +36.2s; 3. G. Pearson/D. Furniss (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+58.3s; 4. M. Evans/J. Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5)+1m. 10.6s; 5. E. Payne/P. Walsh (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+1m. 13.4s; 6. Ruari Bell/Max Freeman (Skoda Fabia R5)+2m. 28.3s; 7. J. Pritchard/P. Clarke (VW Polo GTI R5)+3m. 05.9s; 8. A. Carmichael/A. Kierans (Hyundai i20 R5)+3m. 31.7s; 9. E. Kelly/C. Mohan (Ford Fiesta Rally 4)+3m. 53.3s; 10. K. White/S. Topping (Peugeot 208 Rally 4) 4.23.9s.

Motorsport UK British Rally Championship (Positions after Round 2): 1. K. Cronin/M. Galvin 43points; 2. J. Williams/D. Roberts 33pts; 3. O. Pryce/N. O'Sullivan 25pts; 4. E. Payne/T. Woodburn 22pts; 5. G. Pearson/D. Furniss 20pts; 6. E. Kelly/C. Mohan 17pts.