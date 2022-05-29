Dylan Eagleson soars into European Championship Final in Armenia

Eagleson will now fight for the gold medal against France's Billal Bennama.
Dylan Eagleson of Ireland, left, is declared victorious over Panev Daniel Asenov of Bulgaria after their Bantamweight Semi-Final bout during the EUBC Elite Men’s European Boxing Championships at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo by Hrach Khachatryan/Sportsfile

Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 13:16
Shane Donovan

Dylan Eagleson has secured a spot in the European Championship final after winning his semi earlier today.

Bangor native Eagleson dispatched his opponent, Daniel Panev Asenov of Bulgaria, in comfortable fashion in Armenia. 

The 19-year-old won by on a unanimous decision by the judges.

He will now face Billal Bennama of France in Monday's bantamweight final.

Galway boxer Gabriel Dossen will be looking to join his teammate in competing for gold, when he faces Italy's Salvatore Cavallaro in the middlewight semi-final this afternoon.

