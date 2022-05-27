Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal remain on French Open collision course

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time king of clay Rafael Nadal remain on course for a box-office French Open quarter-final
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal remain on French Open collision course
Novak Djokovic (left) and Rafael Nadal are on course to meet in Paris (Andrew Medichini/Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 17:15
Andy Sims, Paris

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time king of clay Rafael Nadal remain on course for a box-office French Open quarter-final after blowing away their third-round opponents.

Lying in wait for each other in the same quarter of the draw due to Nadal’s world ranking of fifth, the big two are due to collide unusually early at Roland Garros this year.

Djokovic, taking centre stage on Court Philippe-Chatrier, made short work of subdued Slovenian – and one-time representative of Great Britain  – Aljaz Bedene, winning 6-3 6-3 6-2.

At the same time, in one of his occasional appearances on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Nadal was dealing with Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp with relative ease, registering a 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory.

The illustrious duo are matching each other almost stride for stride as they pound their way through the tournament.

They have yet to drop a set and have lost just 23 games apiece so far. Nadal has lost his serve five times – including during a mild final-set hiccup against Van De Zandschulp, and Djokovic only twice.

Zinedine Zidane watched Rafael Nadal’s victory (Christophe Ena/AP)

Both even had French football royalty watching them; former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was, perhaps predictably, in the red corner of Djokovic, while ex-Real Madrid star Zinedine Zidane took in Nadal’s match – a couple of tasty aperitifs ahead of Saturday’s main course of a Champions League final in Paris.

In the most prolific rivalry in men’s tennis, Djokovic has 30 wins to Nadal’s 28 ahead of the eagerly-anticipated 59th instalment.

Standing in the way are 15th-seeded Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, who will face Djokovic, and Nadal’s last-16 opponent Felix Auger-Aliassime, the ninth seed.

More in this section

EUBC Elite Men's European Boxing Championships - Preliminary Rounds Dossen and Eagleson secure medals at Euro Championships 
Aaron Hill 28/1/2021 Cork's Aaron Hill back on pro snooker tour after Sheffield win
2018 Commonwealth Games - Day Four Rhys McClenaghan denied chance to defend Commonwealth Games title
FrenchMenPlace: UK
Aaron Hill came through Q School to retain his professional status (WST)

Q School success ranks higher than beating Ronnie O’Sullivan for Aaron Hill

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up