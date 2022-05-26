Medvedev may finally be falling for the City of Love

Russian second seed is notorious for winding up crowds but  has become something of a crowd favourite, a de facto home player at Roland Garros
Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning his second round match against Serbia's Laslo Djere in three sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 21:20
Andy Sims

It has been a slow burner but Daniil Medvedev's love affair with Paris is finally beginning to blossom.

The Russian second seed is notorious for winding up crowds and had many a run-in with the Melbourne fans at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Medvedev has also had his angry moments at the US Open and here at Roland Garros.

But the 26-year-old, who lives in France and has been speaking French in his on-court post-match interviews, has become something of a crowd favourite, a de facto home player.

"I'm not talking about (the) Australian crowd, it was just this year," Medvedev said after a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-3 second-round win over Serbia's Laslo Djere.

"If not, usually I'm super happy to go to Australia and play there. Let's see how it's going to be next year.

"Maybe again, I know I did some mistakes also. It's not like they just chose me and said 'we're going to be against him'.

"With (the) French crowd also it was up and down sometimes. I think the first three times I lost in Roland Garros it was against French guys, and it was tough. They were definitely not cheering for me.

"Playing against a French guy in Roland Garros is one of the toughest things in tennis.

"You know, first I didn't like - not that I didn't like playing in France - but I didn't have good results. Now I manage to win in Bercy, in Marseille, (reached the) quarters in Roland Garros, so I love playing in France.

"Sometimes you need time to adapt."

Medvedev will face another Serbian, Miomir Kecmanovic, in the third round.

Meanwhile little-known Frenchwoman Leolia Jeanjean caused a sensation at Roland Garros by knocking out eighth seed Karolina Pliskova.

The 26-year-old wildcard, ranked 227 in the world, beat last year's Wimbledon runner-up 6-2 6-2.

In doing so Jeanjean became the lowest-ranked woman to win a match against a top-10 player at the French Open since Conchita Martinez beat Lori McNeil in 1988.

Sprinters get their sums wrong as De Bondt takes stage 18 of Giro
So far so good – Novak Djokovic pleased with his progress at French Open
Santiago Buitrago takes stage victory as Carapaz retains Giro lead
Rhys McClenaghan has been barred from defending his Commonwealth Games gold medal

Rhys McClenaghan denied chance to defend Commonwealth Games title

