Watch: Amy Broadhurst & Lisa O'Rourke contest World Championship Finals in Istanbul 

In what looks to be a memorable day for Irish boxing, Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke are both contesting World Championship finals in Istanbul this evening.
Broadhurst is up first, where she is expected in the ring just after 5pm, with Roscommon native O'Rourke up directly after.
Louth native Broadhurst will compete for the light-welterweight crown against Algeria's Imane Khelif, while O'Rourke will fight in the light middleweight division decider against Helena Alcinda Panguane of Mozambique.
The fights will not be broadcast on Irish television, but IBA Women’s World Boxing are streaming the fights on their YouTube channel, which you can watch below: