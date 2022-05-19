Watch: Amy Broadhurst & Lisa O'Rourke contest World Championship Finals in Istanbul 

Broadhurst is up first, with O'Rourke in the ring straight after
Watch: Amy Broadhurst & Lisa O'Rourke contest World Championship Finals in Istanbul 

Ireland's Amy Broadhurst celebrates winning

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 16:34
Shane Donovan

In what looks to be a memorable day for Irish boxing, Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke are both contesting World Championship finals in Istanbul this evening.

Broadhurst is up first, where she is expected in the ring just after 5pm, with Roscommon native O'Rourke up directly after. 

Louth native Broadhurst will compete for the light-welterweight crown against Algeria's Imane Khelif, while O'Rourke will fight in the light middleweight division decider against Helena Alcinda Panguane of Mozambique.

The fights will not be broadcast on Irish television, but IBA Women’s World Boxing are streaming the fights on their YouTube channel, which you can watch below:

More in this section

Spain Tennis 5 players to keep a close eye on at the French Open
Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Athletics Championships - Day 2 Louise Shanahan exceeding her own expectations - safe to say she's okay with that 
Italy Giro D'Italia Cycling Alberto Dainese secures first home victory of Giro d’Italia on stage 11
<p>LOCKED IN: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors scored 21 points and had a game-high 12 rebounds in Game 1. </p>

Splash Brothers find flow as Warriors down Dallas in NBA West finals opener

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up