Cork's Patrick ‘The Leech’ Lehane excited by Miami bout 

Newest Irish MMA sensation, Patrick ‘The Leech’ Lehane is making his final preparations as he squares off against Gabriel Morales in a featured Combate Global featherweight (65.8kg) bout in Miami on Friday.

Lehane (4-1), who fights out of SBG Cork, made an instant splash with victory in Combate Global’s first-ever one-night, four-man European tournament last August on what his professional bow.

The 22-year-old managed to overcome Sebastian Santana Guedes (8-3-1) of Spain and Maxime Giacalone (5-5) of France to become tournament winner.

“Combate Global took a risk signing Pa as a pro debutant when the other fighters were all double-digit professional veterans,” says Lehane’s coach, Liam-Óg Griffin. “I assured them that Patrick’s extensive amateur background at IMMAF level as well as his other combat experience in boxing, Muay Thai and Jiu Jitsu, meant that he was well able to hold his own at that level.

“It took some convincing but in the end, I think everyone was happy. Patrick launched his pro career on a huge platform and Combate Global signed a hot prospect on the rise.” Following the remarkable debut success, Lehane notched two additional wins – a split-decision over Mexico’s Isaac Ruelas (4-2) and a unanimous verdict over Mexico’s Hugo Flores (9-3) – on September 10 and November 12 respectively, to rack up a total of four wins in a span of just over three months.

And though he tasted defeat for the first time in the pro ranks in his second bout of that November card, against another Mexican, Cristian Perez (8-0), the Irishman is enthusiastic about his start to life in the paid ranks and the prospect of taking on Morales (3-2) in an event that will be streamed live on Facebook Watch.

“I love fighting for Combate Global,” says Lehane. “They’re such a professional organisation. Everyone there is so helpful and as a production, they have amazing reach. Their audience is numbering in the millions weekly and competing head-to-head with the biggest organisations in the world for viewership on each event.” While the Corkman is riding the crest of a wave at the moment, he recalls a time not that long ago when he questioned his dedication to the cause.

“This hasn’t been an easy journey. I’ve always loved fighting and when I’m competing, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. Having said that, there are far smarter ways of making a living and for most professional fighters, the pay just about covers the expenses incurred while competing. If you were doing this just for the money, you wouldn’t last that long.

“Before I turned pro, I grappled with the idea of dedicating my life to fulfilling my dream. Was it going to be worth it? Was I going to make enough money to make ends meet? Am I risking my health for a pipedream? I gave the whole thing very serious thought and I decided my passion is for MMA, competing and living the healthiest life possible.” The upcoming fight is the realisation of another dream.

“A few years ago, I was asked in an interview where I’d like to fight one day. I didn’t hesitate for even a second. I said America. I’ve always visualised fighting in a packed stadium over there and having already fought in Europe and the Middle East, I felt that the USA was the next big landmark for my career.

“Fast-forward a couple of years and now I’m fighting regularly in Miami, Florida, where the sun is always shining and life is pretty good. I absolutely love what I do and I’m so thankful to Combate Global for all the opportunities they’ve given me.” Fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Lehane's opponent is 29-year-old Morales, who originally hails from Venezuela, and is looking for his third consecutive win in what will be his Combate Global promotional debut.

The five-fight Combate Global event will be headlined by a bantamweight (61.2 kg) showdown between rival Mexican rising stars Max “Steel” Gonzalez (3-1) of Mexico City and Axel Osuna (3-1) of Guadalajara, J.L.