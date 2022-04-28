First time champion to be crowned at Rally of the Lakes

A first time champion will be crowned at this weekend's Rally of the Lakes in Killarney, with the victor set to join an illustrious list who have claimed honours at the famous Kerry event.

The actions beings on Saturday morning (10.20am) when the crews head to the first of the day’s six stages near Kilcummin.

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) heads the capacity entry as Irish Tarmac Rally Championship leader - having won two of the three rounds. The most recent, the Circuit of Ireland didn’t fall his way, however. The scrapping of bogey times prior to the final stage where his 5.2 second lead was whittled to 0.2 of a second caused great angst as his main rival Fermanagh’s Alastair Fisher (VW Polo GTi R5) went on to take the spoils. The win has seen Fisher breathe new life into the ITRC series as other title protagonists like Derry’s Callum Devine and Welsh ace Meirion Evans (in VW Polo GTi R5’s) seek major points in Killarney to stay in the mix.

In terms of seat time, Moffett is best equipped to succeed, just last week (albeit on home ground) he won his third rally within the Triton Showers backed-national series. However, he has yet to record a significant result in Killarney while Fisher would dearly like to have his name etched on the trophy that his late uncle - Bertie (Fisher) did a record six times.

Both Devine and Evans have far less experience of the Killarney terrain, particularly the iconic quartet that is Moll’s Gap, Beallaghbeama, Shanera and Caragh Lake, that will be tackled on Sunday. Cathan McCourt (Skoda Fabia R5) and Jonny Greer (Citroen C3) continue to close the gap to the leading pack in a top ten that also features Donegal’s Declan Boyle (VW Polo GTi R5) and Cork pair Daniel Cronin and David Guest (Ford Fiesta R5’s.)

Friday's ceremonial start is in Main Street, Killarney at 7pm.