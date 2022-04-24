Breen and Nagle have to be content with fourth at Rally Croatia

Having held the third and final podium spot for most of the event, the Irish crew of Craig Breen/Paul Nagle (M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally 1) had to be content with fourth overall in Rally Croatia, round three of the World Rally Championship. They annexed two additional championship points from the Power Stage where they were fourth quickest to move into third overall in the championship standings.

On Friday’s opening leg dominated by Finland’s Kali Rovanpera (Toyota Yaris) Breen/Nagle ended the day in third - 11.9 seconds behind second placed Ott Tanak (Hyundai). On one stage when it appeared their Puma was about to hit a kerb, they took evasive action into a field entrance, also narrowly avoiding a water hydrant.