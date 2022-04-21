Craig Breen relishing Croatia rally challenge

Irish duo Craig Breen/Paul Nagle (Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1) lead the M-Sport challenge on the Croatia Rally, round three of the World Rally Championship that begins on Friday.

Expectations have risen since they joined the Cumbrian outfit for their first full programme in the WRC where they netted a superb third place in Monte Carlo. Even though it’s only the second time that the event runs as part of the WRC, it has already garnered plaudits from many of the WRC contenders including Breen.

“I’m really looking forward to it (Croatia), it’s a rally I really enjoy. Tarmac rallying is actually what I prefer, so to get back out in Croatia is going to be great. We had a really good test last week, I found a really good feeling with the car and I was happy with everything. Let’s hope that, together as a team we can do a good job and bring home some good points.”

Toyota’s young gun Kalle Rovanpera holds a 14 point advantage over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville with M-Sport’s Sebastien Loeb (on a partial programme) five points further behind. Other interest features Northern Ireland’s Jon Armstrong and William Creighton, both in Ford Fiesta Rally 3 cars, they compete in the WRC3 category.

British rally championship

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in their VW Polo GTI R5 in action on SS 1 in the Birr Stages Rally Round 2 of the National Rally Championship at Birr, Co Offlay. Picture: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, West Cork driver Keith Cronin begins his bid to land a record equalling fifth British Rally Championship title starting with tomorrow’s Corbeau Seats Rally Tendring and Clacton Rally, the first of the seven round series.

Although his shakedown on the recent Birr Rally was curtailed by a broken propshaft, Cronin’s debut in the Hankook backed VW Polo GTi had many positives. In Birr and in what was his first event since last November, Cronin managed to stay close to event winner Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5). Although there are 14 stages, the total mileage is only 55 miles and there is little room for error. While Thomas Preston (Fiesta R5) is the top seed, Cronin’s main BRC challengers are likely to be Welsh ace Osian Pryce and Jason Pritchard, also in VW Polo GTi’s. Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan is listed to partner Pryce. Junior BRC champion Ruairi Bell moves up to the main series in a Skoda Fabia R5 and could spring a surprise.

Monaghan rally

On the domestic front, the Triton Showers-backed Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship continues with the nine-stage Monaghan Rally on Sunday as local hero Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) bids for his third consecutive win in the eight-round campaign. Although not registered for the series, his older brother Sam will steer a Ford Fiesta WRC from the number two berth.

In championship terms. Armagh’s Darren Gass (Citroen C3), Declan Boyle (VW Polo GTi R5), Monaghan’s Stephen Wright (Ford Fiesta R5) and Dubliner Robert Barrable (VW Polo GTi), who was called from a reserve list, will be keen to deny Moffett a third championship event victory. Former national champions Niall Maguire and Tim McNulty will compete in right hand drive variants of the Ford Fiesta R5.

Superbike championship

In motorcycling, the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship gets underway tomorrow on the national track in Mondello Park.